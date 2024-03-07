What Are Your Oscar Predictions?

The countdown to Sunday's 96th Academy Awards has begun, and everyone has their predictions ready!

Aseem Chhabra and Sukanya Verma have listed their predictions in the main categories, and it comes as no surprise that they are identical.

All the names on the list have won at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs and the Screen Actors Guild awards, which are considered to be the indicators of Oscar wins.

So there seems to be no surprises in the main categories at the Oscars so far!

Do see our predictions below.

Take a look at the nominations and list your predictions in the message board below!

Best Film: Oppenheimer

Best Director: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

Best Actor: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Best Actress: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers