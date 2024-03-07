News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » What Are Your Oscar Predictions?

What Are Your Oscar Predictions?

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 07, 2024 09:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The countdown to Sunday's 96th Academy Awards has begun, and everyone has their predictions ready!

Aseem Chhabra and Sukanya Verma have listed their predictions in the main categories, and it comes as no surprise that they are identical.

All the names on the list have won at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs and the Screen Actors Guild awards, which are considered to be the indicators of Oscar wins.

So there seems to be no surprises in the main categories at the Oscars so far!

Do see our predictions below.

Take a look at the nominations and list your predictions in the message board below!

 

Best Film: Oppenheimer

 

Best Director: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

 

Best Actor: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

 

Best Actress: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

 

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

 

Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Oscar Nominations: A Quick Glance
Oscar Nominations: A Quick Glance
'This Is For Every Native Kid Who Has A Dream'
'This Is For Every Native Kid Who Has A Dream'
Christopher Nolan Remembers 'Dear Friend' Heath Ledger
Christopher Nolan Remembers 'Dear Friend' Heath Ledger
'Congress ke paas paisa kahan hai?'
'Congress ke paas paisa kahan hai?'
'Market has factored in BJP's victory'
'Market has factored in BJP's victory'
BJP to ally with Naveen Patnaik's BJD in Odisha?
BJP to ally with Naveen Patnaik's BJD in Odisha?
Surprise Journey In The Mahindra XUV400
Surprise Journey In The Mahindra XUV400

More like this

Oppenheimer Review

Oppenheimer Review

Why Oppenheimer Liked Hinduism

Why Oppenheimer Liked Hinduism

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances