Rediff.com  » Movies » Want Lips Like Katrina Kaif?

Want Lips Like Katrina Kaif?

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 21, 2024 13:04 IST
Sara shows off her shades... Regina's new adventure...Vidyut goes to Florence...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif reveals the secret of her pink lips.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda lets her eyes do the talking.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra wants you to 'think of me as a train goes by'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Is weekend-anticipation making Pooja Hegde smile?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Like Sara Ali Khan's pink shades?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar jet-sets from Los Angeles to Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Regina Cassandrra/Instagram

Regina Cassandrra starts shooting for Director Gopichand Malineni's new film starring Sunny Deol and Saiyami Kher, and writes, 'To new beginnings and new adventures! Kickstarting a very exciting project on an auspicious note with more than legendary company.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidyut Jammwal/Instagram

Vidyut Jammwal gets touristy near the Uffizi gallery in Florence.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arya/Instagram

Arya explores Poland.

