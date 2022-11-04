News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Waluscha's Day Out With Arbaaz

Waluscha's Day Out With Arbaaz

By Rediff Movies
November 04, 2022 14:25 IST
A week before the Web series Tanaav starts streaming on SonyLiv, the makers invited the cast and their friends for a special screening.

Based on the Israeli series Fauda, Tanaav has been directed by Sudhir Mishra and is set in the Kashmir of 2017. It follows the lives of a special task force of soldiers combating militants in Kashmir.

 

Waluscha De Sousa, who plays a Kashmiri Muslim, calls it her 'most fulfilling character' till date.

 

Arbaaz Khan is a soldier belonging to a special unit battling militants in Kashmir.

 

Manav Vij plays a central role.

 

Sussanne Khan's beau Arslan Goni, who was born in Jammu, returns to the Valley for the action series.

 

Ekta Kaul has a prominent part to play.

 

Cast member Sheen Dass picks a black dress for the evening.

 

Sukhmani Sadana prefers pink.

 

Sahiba Bali.

 

Shashank Arora prefers casuals.

 

Rajat Kapoor.

 

Amit Gaur.

 

Rockey Raina.

 

Sumit Kaul plays a militant.

 

Arymaan Seth (in the sky blue blazer), Director Sudhir Mishra and Co-Director Sachin Mamta Krishn (third from right) join the cast.

 

Krystle D'Souza attends the screening to cheer for her friends.

 

Rithwik Dhanjani gives the show a thumbs up.

 

Surbhi Jyoti is all smiles.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Movies
