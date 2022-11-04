Waluscha's Day Out With Arbaaz

A week before the Web series Tanaav starts streaming on SonyLiv, the makers invited the cast and their friends for a special screening.

Based on the Israeli series Fauda, Tanaav has been directed by Sudhir Mishra and is set in the Kashmir of 2017. It follows the lives of a special task force of soldiers combating militants in Kashmir.

Waluscha De Sousa, who plays a Kashmiri Muslim, calls it her 'most fulfilling character' till date.

Arbaaz Khan is a soldier belonging to a special unit battling militants in Kashmir.

Manav Vij plays a central role.

Sussanne Khan's beau Arslan Goni, who was born in Jammu, returns to the Valley for the action series.

Ekta Kaul has a prominent part to play.

Cast member Sheen Dass picks a black dress for the evening.

Sukhmani Sadana prefers pink.

Sahiba Bali.

Shashank Arora prefers casuals.

Rajat Kapoor.

Amit Gaur.

Rockey Raina.

Sumit Kaul plays a militant.

Arymaan Seth (in the sky blue blazer), Director Sudhir Mishra and Co-Director Sachin Mamta Krishn (third from right) join the cast.

Krystle D'Souza attends the screening to cheer for her friends.

Rithwik Dhanjani gives the show a thumbs up.

Surbhi Jyoti is all smiles.

