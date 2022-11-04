Waluscha's Day Out With Arbaaz

A week before the Web series Tanaav starts streaming on SonyLiv, the makers invited the cast and their friends for a special screening.
Based on the Israeli series Fauda, Tanaav has been directed by Sudhir Mishra and is set in the Kashmir of 2017. It follows the lives of a special task force of soldiers combating militants in Kashmir.
Waluscha De Sousa, who plays a Kashmiri Muslim, calls it her 'most fulfilling character' till date.
Arbaaz Khan is a soldier belonging to a special unit battling militants in Kashmir.
Manav Vij plays a central role.
Sussanne Khan's beau Arslan Goni, who was born in Jammu, returns to the Valley for the action series.
Ekta Kaul has a prominent part to play.
Cast member Sheen Dass picks a black dress for the evening.
Sukhmani Sadana prefers pink.
Sahiba Bali.
Shashank Arora prefers casuals.
Rajat Kapoor.
Amit Gaur.
Rockey Raina.
Sumit Kaul plays a militant.
Arymaan Seth (in the sky blue blazer), Director Sudhir Mishra and Co-Director Sachin Mamta Krishn (third from right) join the cast.
Krystle D'Souza attends the screening to cheer for her friends.
Rithwik Dhanjani gives the show a thumbs up.
Surbhi Jyoti is all smiles.
Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar