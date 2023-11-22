Vijay Sethupathi Has Butterflies In His Stomach

'So many butterflies when the movie is released and so much tension. And that is for each and every film.'

Vijay Sethupathi says he is always focused on establishing a connection with his audience and convincing them about his performance.

The versatile actor, known for critically acclaimed performances in Vikram Vedha, Super Deluxe and most recently, Jawan, presented his latest film Gandhi Talks at the International Film Festival of India in Goa.

A silent film, Gandhi Talks is directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar and also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Arvind Swamy and Siddharth Jadhav.

"Every time I'm standing in front of the camera, it is really difficult. I expect the art form to bless us and to convince the audience. Generally, we discuss with the director about what he wants and how he wants to execute the film," says Sethupathi.

"Everything is based on his choice. I don't have confidence in my work unless my director says the shot is okay. It all depends on his decision and I hope he is happy," Sethupathi tells PTI during a press conference after the film's screening.

Asked about his favourite silent film from Indian cinema, the actor said it was Kamal Haasan's 1987 classic Pushpak.

"I really enjoyed the film and watched it again recently after the director (Belekar) approached me with this film. I was afraid, but I have to say that we have recreated it because that was a great film," he says.

A dark comedy, Gandhi Talks is described as a brief commentary on capitalism, racism and society, drawing references from the story of Samudra Manthana in Hindu mythology.

"Gandhi talks through money and then from inside also. There's a dialogue in Super Deluxe -- 'Justice is different from reality'. Similarly, everybody is a protagonist here.

"Everybody is fighting for justice from reality. That's what is happening in his mind and what's his relation in the film. Initially, the protagonist reacts to the Gandhi on the notes, but later he starts reacting to the Gandhi in his heart (the Gandhian philosophy of truth and non-violence). This is the dichotomy that the movie explores," explains Sethupathi.

The 45-year-old actor didn't "choose the film for its silence or I would get to experiment and try something new".

"I liked the script and I believed in the director. And then we go and discuss whatever ideas we get. I'm always dependent on the universe and I always hope it blesses me whenever I'm stuck.

"I'm just trying to find something to convince the audience about what we are trying to communicate and how to connect with them. I never know whether I will achieve it in my lifetime but with every film and shot, I'm just trying," the National Award winner adds.

Taking up a film like Gandhi Talks is as risky as doing the films that made him popular among the audience, believes Sethupathi.

"You can name any of my films which might be a superhit film, I never had the confidence that the audience will enjoy my movie or a particular film. And our life is always like that.

"We always have that bag of butterflies in our stomach. (There are) So many butterflies when the movie is released and so much tension. And that is for each and every film. It never changes," he says.

As an artist, the actor never wants to limit himself.

"I don't want to have that box. I don't have the statement -- 'Think out of the box'. I believe there is no box, just think."