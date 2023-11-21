Like What Ektaa Wore To The Emmys?

Photograph: Kind courtesy International Emmy Awards/Instagram

Ektaa Kapoor on Monday aced the traditional look at the International Emmy Awards red carpet.

Taking to Instagram, International Emmy Awards shared a picture of Ektaa from the red carpet on their stories which they captioned, 'The 2023 Directorate Award honoree, Ektaa R Kapoor, walks the red carpet at the #iemmys.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy International Emmy Awards/Instagram

For the gala event, Ektaa donned a mustard-toned ethnic ensemble. She opted for a traditional top with zari work all over it that she teamed up with matching sharara pants.

She kept her hair open, and make-up dewy, and accessorised her look with statement jewellery.

Ektaa Kapoor was felicitated with the Directorate Award at the Emmys.