Kalki's beach holiday... Amala's mesmerised... Diljit buys fruit in London...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Balan/Instagram

Vidya Balan is 'gearing up for the festive season, candids and khushiyaan.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

'Me in my element,' says Neha Sharma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Kalki Koechlin goes on a beach holiday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

Amala Paul enjoys the London sky.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

Ali Fazal feels it's 'time to be a BOSS!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Rhea Kapoor goes traditional.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kapoor/Instagram

Like Kunal Kapoor's 'the good, the bad and the rugged' look?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh goes fruit-shopping in London.