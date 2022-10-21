Fairytale Fights. Fables. Time Travel

Romance in the nineties, fairytale fights, fables and time travelling between mythological times to modern -- fantasy and reality collide on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma gives you some interesting choices.

20th Century Girl

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Retro romance unravels in 1999 when a teenage girl playing Cupid between her bestie and her crush finds herself drawn towards another love story -- her own.

Ammu

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A solid turn from Aishwarya Lekshmi conveys the pain of a woman facing domestic abuse in and as Ammu.

From Scratch

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

It's time to bring out the tissue boxes in Zoe Saldana's new drama based on Tembi Locke's 2019 memoir about an American visiting Sicily to learn art, only to discover the depths of love and loss.

Krishna Vrinda Vihari

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Brahmin boy, Christian girl, office romance, parental obstacles, you know the rest.

The Gold Laden Sheep and the Secret Mountain

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: Nepali, Hindi (with subtitles)

Ridham Janve's soulful fable around the Gaddi tribe revolves around a shepherd’s search for the pilot of an aircraft that crashed on a sacred point of Himalayas.

Kakababur Protyabortan

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Bengali (with subtitles)

Sunil Gangopadhyay's adventurous Jongoler Modhye Ekti Hotel in the Kakababu-Santu series forms the inspiration for Srijit Mukerji's movie about a uncle-nephew duo solving a missing people mystery during a trip in Africa.

The Peripheral

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Chloe Grace Moretz plays an advanced video games wizard stumbling on dark truths about dystopian future and alternate reality in this eight-part series based on William Gibson's sci-fi novel.

Bimbisara

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

An evil king's metamorphosis and endeavour to return to his kingdom after he's transported to the modern future by his brother forms the crux of this Kalyan Ram fantasy.

Four More Shots Please (Season 3)

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi, English

The sassy BFFs are back for another round of cheers and tears in the third season of Four More Shots Please.

The School for Good and Evil

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Friendship is tested at the School for Good and Evil training future fairy tale heroes and villains in the OTT adaptation of Soman Chainani's popular young adult book.

Dollu

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

Sagar Puranik documents a folk drummer-dancer's struggle to keep a traditional art form going.

Liger

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

From a chance to make his professional dreams come true to a romance gone awry, a mixed martial arts fighter with a stutter has his hands full in Vijay Devarakonda's Bollywood debut co-starring Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson in a special appearance.