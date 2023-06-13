Vicky-Sara Party With Kriti

The partied have not stopped for the Zara Hatake Zara Bachke team.

After they got a box office thumbs up, Producer Dinesh Vijan and Director Laxman Utekar hosted a success bash for their cast and friends from the film fraternity.

Sara Ali Khan wears Smiles in her ears in case you miss the one on her face.

Like his leading lady, Vicky Kaushal wears their film proudly on his chest.

Kriti Sanon, the star of Laxman Utekar's Mimi, cheers for him.

The happy faces: Laxman Utekar, Kriti, Sara, Dinesh Vijan and Vicky.

Sonakshi Sinha twins with Zaheer Iqbal.

Tamannaah Bhatia will seen in Dinesh Vijan's Web series Jee Karda, streaming this week. Did you read her recent confession?

Tamannaah's Jee Karda co-stars Aashim Gulati and Suhail Nayyar.

Inaamulhaq provides some of the laughs in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

As does Rakesh Bedi, who plays Sara Ali Khan's father in the film. He arrives with wife Aradhana and daughter Riddhima.

Vicky's proud papa, Sham Kaushal.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar