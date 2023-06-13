News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Vicky-Sara Party With Kriti

Vicky-Sara Party With Kriti

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 13, 2023 14:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The partied have not stopped for the Zara Hatake Zara Bachke team.

After they got a box office thumbs up, Producer Dinesh Vijan and Director Laxman Utekar hosted a success bash for their cast and friends from the film fraternity.

Sara Ali Khan wears Smiles in her ears in case you miss the one on her face.

 

Like his leading lady, Vicky Kaushal wears their film proudly on his chest.

 

Kriti Sanon, the star of Laxman Utekar's Mimi, cheers for him.

 

The happy faces: Laxman Utekar, Kriti, Sara, Dinesh Vijan and Vicky.

 

Sonakshi Sinha twins with Zaheer Iqbal.

 

Tamannaah Bhatia will seen in Dinesh Vijan's Web series Jee Karda, streaming this week. Did you read her recent confession?

 

Tamannaah's Jee Karda co-stars Aashim Gulati and Suhail Nayyar.

 

Inaamulhaq provides some of the laughs in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

 

As does Rakesh Bedi, who plays Sara Ali Khan's father in the film. He arrives with wife Aradhana and daughter Riddhima.

 

Vicky's proud papa, Sham Kaushal.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
'Most beautiful part about Sara is...'
'Most beautiful part about Sara is...'
'Salman stands up when I enter the room'
'Salman stands up when I enter the room'
Why Did This Kerala Story Become A Hit?
Why Did This Kerala Story Become A Hit?
B'luru woman goes to cops with mom's body in suitcase
B'luru woman goes to cops with mom's body in suitcase
Biparjoy may cause extensive damage in Dwarka: IMD
Biparjoy may cause extensive damage in Dwarka: IMD
Djokovic returns to World No 1; Nadal out of top 100
Djokovic returns to World No 1; Nadal out of top 100
Serbian Domination: Novak's win and Jokic's NBA MVP
Serbian Domination: Novak's win and Jokic's NBA MVP

More like this

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Review

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Review

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Gets BO Thumbs Up

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Gets BO Thumbs Up

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances