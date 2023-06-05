Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Gets Box Office Thumbs Up

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

It's becoming a regular sight now.

Bollywood and Hollywood come together to keep theatres occupied and ensure a yet another bountiful weekend at the box office.

While Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has turned out to be a surprise success of the season, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has followed suit.

Between these films and the holdover releases Fast X and The Kerala Story, around Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million) have come at the box office and that's a relief considering this was supposed to be a lean season with only Adipurush expected to be bring back audiences to theatres on June 16.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, opened at Rs 5.49 crore (Rs 54.9 million).

For a mid-budget film, this is a very good start. The total weekend collections stand at Rs 22.59 crore* (Rs 225.9 million).

A section of trade attributed the film's success to a Buy-One-Get-One free ticket offer, but that is far away from the truth as eventually, a film needs to be inherently good to attract audiences.

IMAGE: A scene from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse released on Thursday and earned Rs 21 crore* (Rs 210 million) over the extended weekend.

After John Wick: Chapter 4, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 and Fast X, this is yet another Hollywood film to do well in India.

Interestingly, each of these four films is an action franchise offering and barring Fast X, have done far better than their previous parts.

IMAGE: Vin Diesel and Daniela Melchior in Fast X.

Fast X is now in its third week, and netted Rs 108 crore* (Rs 1.08 billion).

It's the biggest grosser amongst all the Fast And The Furious films released in India.

With The Rock set to return in Fast X: Part 2, expect the madness to go to the next level with a much bigger haul.

IMAGE: Adah Sharma in The Kerala Story.

The Kerala Story stands at Rs 236 crore* (Rs 2.36 billion), with Rs 4.50 crore* (Rs 45 million) coming in its fifth weekend.

The Adah Sharma starrer has stayed over the 1 crore (Rs 10 million) mark on a daily basis for 31 days now. Today, for the first time, the film will have collections of less than Rs 1 crore.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.