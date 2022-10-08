Vaani Is Ready For...

Manushi shines... Jacqueline focuses on yoga... Disha's mouthwatering plate...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor is ready to hit the gym... are you?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone returns to her favourite show, MTV Splitsvilla X4, in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernnadez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez puts her troubles behind her and focuses on yoga.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

What is on Disha Patani's plate?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar joins the 'shimmer and shine' gang.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tiwrai/Instagram

Shweta Tripathi catches up with her reading.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahima Chaudhry/Instagram

'U try a 100 things, 99 don’t work & 1 changes ur life. U meets 100s of people & 1 changes ur life. Life is more Random than it seems …' says Mahima Chaudhry.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhagyashree/Instagram

'Ask, and you shall be.......... Refused' Hmm! What makes Bhagyashree say that?