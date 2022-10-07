OTT This Week: Aamir, Madhuri, Akshay...

Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Akshay Kumar headline OTT offerings this week.

Plus, you'll find aliens, spirits, serial killers... Sukanya Verma lists them out.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor lead this official remake of Oscar-winner Forrest Gump about a simple man's extraordinary love and life against the backdrop of India's political history.

Prey

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Circa 1719, a daredevil Comanche warrior girl combats a sophisticated alien in the newest entrant of the Predator franchise.

Maja Ma

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Madhuri Dixit Nene plays a middle-class Baroda mom hailed for her dance and cooking skills, confronted by unpleasant rumours that threaten to ruin her son's engagement to a wealthy NRI girl.

Karthikeya 2

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

In this sequel to Karthikeya, the titular hero embarks on a perilous journey to retrieve Lord Krishna's ancient, all-powerful trinket.

Nope

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Jordan Peele's mishmash of genres like sci-fi, horror, Western takes place at a Californian ranch where a supernatural force influences behaviour of man and beast in the eeriest ways.

Raksha Bandhan

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Akshay Kumar plays a brother desperate to marry off his four sisters in Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan.

Oru Thekkan Thallu Case

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

A lighthouse keeper retaliates following an attack by a rival and his gang.

Athena

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: French (with subtitles)

Roman Gavras takes an unsettling look at the violence erupting after a young boy's tragic death elicits an angry response in his neighbourhood.

Eesho

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

In Jayasurya's dark thriller, a witness to a high profile murder shares his story with a mysterious stranger oblivious to the latter's true objective.

Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Stand-up ace Hasan Minhaj returns to tickle our funny bones with his witty thoughts on everything from fertility to fatherhood in a brand new edition.

The Midnight Club

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Horror specialist Mike Flanagan is at the helm of the 10-part series wherein seven terminally ill patients share scary stories under a pact that whoever dies first will contact from the afterlife ensuing in creepy episodes.

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Reunite with the Crawley household as they tour the south of France to uncover the mystery around a newly inherited property of the Dowager countess.

Derry Girls (Season 3)

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

The hugely popular slice-of-Northern Ireland Catholic school girl life is back for a third and final round of teenage chutzpah in the 1990s.

Invisible Demons

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: English

Delhi's escalating climate woes and infrastructural chaos forms the timely and truthful focus of Rahul Jain's documentary.

Lucky Man

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

It's hardly a happily-ever-after for best friends tying the knot and heading for divorce.

Only some divine intervention can come to their rescue.

And it does in the form of Puneeth Rajkumar in a posthumous appearance.

Through the Darkness

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Inspired by true events, Through the Darkness chronicles detectives studying the minds of serial killers.

Mr Harringon's Phone

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Based on Stephen King's novel of the same name, Mr Harringon's Phone follows the bizarre experiences of a boy and an iPhone he received from a deceased billionaire after the latter's spirit settles scores on his behalf.