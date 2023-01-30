Vaani-Bhumi's Night Out

The Stardust 50th Anniversary Honours awards night saw Bollywood stars bring their fashion A-game to the red carpet.

The ladies looked wow, and also had fun with each other, making the pictures even more memorable.

Bhumi Pednekar wins the Pathbreaking Performance of the Year award as well as the Sakal Sanman award for her well-reviewed film, Badhaai Do.

'If I had to pick a film that’s most special in my filmography, #BadhaaiDo would be on top of that list,' she writes.

Vaani Kapoor wins the Biggest Disruptor in Hindi Cinema award for her film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Both Vaani and Bhumi have chosen bold roles in their respective films, and made the best of it.

While Vaani plays a transgender in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Bhumi plays a lesbian in Badhaai Do, who gets into a marriage of convenience before finally coming out.

Shriya Saran looks gorgeous in a high slit gown.

Sanya Malhotra wins the Outstanding Performer across Films and OTT.

Raveena Tandon, who was honoured with the Padma Shri, looks stunning in black and silver.

She wins the Indian Cinema's Real Power Women award.

Her father, the late Ravi Tandon, won the Gentleman Filmmaker and Visionary Producer award.

Rekha wears her signature Kanjivaram sari.

The ladies make the perfect pout.

Nimrat Kaur wins Outstanding Performance Of The Year award for her role in Dasvi.

Sayani Gupta wins an award for Excellence in Film and OTT.

Nargis Fakhri shows off her award.

Laxmi Raai wins Beauty and Brilliance In Indian Cinema award.

Tisca Chopra writes, 'Special night, last night.. humbled to win for being ‘effortless actor’ at the #stardustawards for film and web.'

Yuvika Chaudhary goes floral.

Chahatt Khanna doesn't mind the blues.

Ishita Raj Sharma.

Neha Bhasin goes metallic.

Rituparna Sengupta wears her lips red against her monochrome outfit.

Elnaaz Norouzi looks like a dream.

Sonali Kulkarni.

Zarina Wahab.

Padmini Kolhapure.

Poonam Dhillon.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar