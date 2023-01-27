Romance. Action. And A Wedding!: This Week's OTT

Bollywood hero on the run, hijacked weddings, shrinks in need of therapy, Sukanya Verma lists the chaos and entertainment on OTT this week.

An Action Hero

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

One of the best films and performances of 2022, An Action Hero stars Ayushmann Khurrana as a Bollywood hero on the run following a road accident in Haryana.

Shotgun Wedding

Where to watch? Lionsgate Play

Language: English

Jennifer Lopez continues to save the rom-com genre with Shotgun Wedding where she and Josh Duhamel must put aside their last minute jitters and save their destination wedding from a bunch of party pooper criminals.

Shrinking

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Harrison Ford adds some real sparkle in Apple's brand new comedy series as a father-figure of a grieving therapist after the latter is unable to get over his wife's death results in brutally honest counsel to his clients.

Ayali

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Tamil, Telugu (with subtitles)

In this eight-part web series, a school-going teenage girl dreams of becoming a doctor and dares to break the traditions set within her orthodox, oppressive community.

Extraordinary Season 1

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

How does it feel to live in a world where everybody develops superpowers after turning 18 except you?

At 25, Jen still doesn't have any and so begins her journey of humbling realisations in this refreshingly clever British superhero comedy.

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Regina Cassandra dons the khaki to spearhead this eight-part police procedural by Srijit Mukerji, juggling parenting and professionalism, while taking on hardcore criminals.

Becoming Male in Middle Ages

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: Portuguese (with subtitles)

A heterosexual couple struggling to have kids.

A homosexual couple eager to have kids.

Provocative and thoughtful, Pedro Neves Marques looks at the idea of reproduction in his award-winning short.

You People

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Modern love navigating through culture and society excesses through the experiences of a new couple form the crux of this Netflix comedy starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny.

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A whodunnit unfolds at a remote family mansion -- a party venue for 20-somethings that ceases to be all fun and games when everybody turns into a suspect after a dead body is found on the ground.

18 Pages

Where to watch? Aha Video, Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A young woman's lost private diary becomes the source of endless fascination for a stranger who finds it and set out to seek her in Palnati Surya Pratap's breezy love story.

The Invitation

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A New Yorker discovers her distant family in the English countryside is not quite what it seems in the most harrowing manner in this Dracula brand of horror.

Dear Ishq

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Author Ravinder Singh's Write Me a Love Story about sparks flying off between a bestselling author and literary fiction editor receives the OTT treatment on Disney+Hotstar.

Operation Friday

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Suneil Shetty's encounter specialist, Randeep Hooda's police informer, gang wars, bomb blasts, face offs -- keywords to Operation Fryday.