What Kriti's Perfect Morning Looks Like

Kartik goes to Indore... Rakul shows off her red lips... How Alaya gets ready for a shoot...
'It's a paw-fect morning!' says Kriti Sanon.
Her Shehzada co-star Kartik Aaryan, meanwhile, is busy promoting the film in Indore.
Rakul Singh reveals the secret to her red lips.
'It was the afternoon in some sun & sand right before @beyonce was going to set the skies on fire. And that's a girl pretending to control her excitement,' says Sanjana Sanghi with a pic from Dubai.
Alaya F, who is ready with her film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, has her plate full with movies like Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani with Arjun Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor's U Turn and a biopic called Sri, based on the visually impaired industrialist, Srikanth Bolla.
'I have begun nearly every day of this month wrapped up in a blanket on a hair & make up chair with detox water in one hand and my face massager in the other with a bowl of ice water on the side Feeling grateful for this hectic, exciting, non-stop start to the year,' she writes.
Kreethy Suresh makes the most of her cheat day.
Like Anusha Dandekar's floral sari?
Rohit Roy says goodbye to the Maldives, where he was on a 'solo trip to re-energise, write, meditate and get back to the non stop, relentlessness called life!!'
'I know I don't post much.. but guess I am back now,' says Sunny Kaushal.