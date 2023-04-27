Urvashi Dances To Wild Saala

Rani gets stylish... Is Karisma hungry?... Diana takes a Selfiee with Akshay...
Urvashi Rautela dances to Wild Saala and gets us ready for Agent, starring Mammootty and Akhil Akkineni. Directed by Surender Reddy, Agent releases on April 28.
Rani Mukerji shows off Masaba Gupta's new collection.
'There is a certain nostalgia and romance In a place you left,' feels Aahana Kumra from Dehradun.
'Hungry or Thoughtful': Pick Karisma Kapoor's mood.
Diana Penty re-promotes Selfiee with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmias it starts streaming on Disney+Hotstar.
Guess who this star is? *Answer at the bottom of the page.
Shriya Pilgaonkar celebrates her 34th birthday.
Bhavna Menon says, 'I love summer and I choose to be patient ! Ok that’s not true..I don't have the patience i just want this summer to end!!'
*That's Athiya Shetty.