Rediff.com  » Movies » Urvashi Dances To Wild Saala

Urvashi Dances To Wild Saala

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 27, 2023 10:34 IST
Rani gets stylish... Is Karisma hungry?... Diana takes a Selfiee with Akshay...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela dances to Wild Saala and gets us ready for Agent, starring Mammootty and Akhil Akkineni. Directed by Surender Reddy, Agent releases on April 28.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Masaba /Instagram

Rani Mukerji shows off Masaba Gupta's new collection.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

'There is a certain nostalgia and romance In a place you left,' feels Aahana Kumra from Dehradun.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

'Hungry or Thoughtful': Pick Karisma Kapoor's mood.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty re-promotes Selfiee with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmias it starts streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

 

Guess who this star is? *Answer at the bottom of the page.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar celebrates her 34th birthday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavna Menon/Instagram

Bhavna Menon says, 'I love summer and I choose to be patient ! Ok that’s not true..I don't have the patience i just want this summer to end!!'

 

*That's Athiya Shetty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

REDIFF MOVIES
