Home  » Movies » Uorfi Wins Our Hearts In Blue

Uorfi Wins Our Hearts In Blue

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 09, 2024 13:10 IST
Rakul Singh, Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor brought their A-game to the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund and Dharmatic Entertainment's Fashion Night.

But the person who really stole the show was...

...Uorfi Javed, in her unique Raw Mango sari.

 

Rakul Singh, seen here with Jackky Bhagnani, wears the colour with a totally different outcome.

 

Janhvi Kapoor makes grey look gorgeous.

 

Shalini Pandey.

 

Akshay Kumar.

 

Tiger Shroff.

 

Malaika Arora.

 

Giorgia Andriani.

 

Isha Talwar.

 

Elnaaz Norouzi.

 

Sophie Choudry.

 

Mahira Sharma.

 

Lakshya.

 

Aditi Govitrikarrecently told Rediff.com, 'Announcing I'm Married May Be Professional Suicide'

 

Kabir Bedi with wife Parveen Dusanj.

 

Chunky Panday.

 

Manish Malhotra.

 

Boney Kapoor/

Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
