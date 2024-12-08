Will You Wear A Pushpa Sari?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Just before the release of Pushpa 2 Rashmika Mandanna wore a blue sari with a Pushpa Srivali print on it.

'I am so happieeee PUSHPA 2 is coming out in 2 days And hence only my happieeee poses on camera today. Giving a lil break to your timelines of all the glamorous and informative content with a lil goofy content of mine! Pushpa and Srivalli coming to you in just 2 days guyssss', Rashmika posted.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Now Charanpal Singh, who owns Charanjeet Creation in Surat, has created a Pushpa 2 sari.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Whar do you think of the Pushpa 2 sari?

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com