Udit Narayan's Narrow Escape

Udit Narayan's Narrow Escape

By SUBHASH K JHA
January 08, 2025 11:46 IST

'When such a life-changing experience happens, you sit back and question your entire life.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Udit Narayan/Instagram

"I was numbed by our narrow escape," Udit Narayan tells Subhash K Jha about his miraculous escape on January 6, when a part of his apartment was engulfed in fire.

"The fire was so ferocious, I wonder how we escaped! It was God's blessings and the goodwill that I've collected over the years which spared our lives," the singer adds.

Reliving the nightmare, he shares, "The fire broke out in the home of a kind neighbour Mishraji. It was a short circuit in the air conditioner. We stay in the next wing. In no time, we could see balls of fire emanating with the fire threatening to engulf our wing."

 

IMAGE: Udit Narayan with his family. Photograph: Kind courtesy Udit Narayan/Instagram

A quick escape was not possible.

"You see, I have a 108-year old mother Bhuvaneshwari Devi staying with me. My wife and I, plus the two househelps, couldn't just run down. It took us nearly four hours to carry my mother down. Plus, there were three dogs," he says.

"They are my son Aditya's dogs, and stay with us. He lives opposite our building with his wife and daughter. The housing arrangement suits us. In my young days in the village, we would play with the dogs on the streets but never bring them home. Now, they are a part of the family."

Luckily for Udit and his family, everyone was safe. "I don't know how we did it but all of us stood in the compound, just staring in shock at the fire.

"When such a life-changing experience happens, you sit back and question your entire life. I celebrated my 69th birthday last month and have seen it all: God has given me a wonderful family, a terrific career and success beyond anything I could ask for.

"Every moment of life is precious. Live your life to the fullest and never hurt anyone intentionally. Good karma helps you during difficult times."

SUBHASH K JHA
