Ananya Gets 'Just A Little Closer'

Yami goes Dhoom Dhaam... Nidhhi shows us her vanity room...Shabana and her ladies...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday sizzles in a photoshoot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam Dhar/Instagram

Yami Gautam Dhar gets ready for her new film, Dhoom Dhaam, opposite Pratik Gandhi. It will start streaming on Netflix from February 14.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nidhhi Agerwal/Instagram

Nidhhi Agerwal takes us inside her make-up room.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

'Isn't it wonderfully warming for the soul to embrace self-care?' asks Tara Sutaria.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha's quick visit to Chennai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari sweats it out.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

'Meri life ki pehli painting on canvas. Thank you @adithisagarr for encouraging me and forcing me to take all the decisions. Hadn't it been for you I would have never even attempted this. Love you and miss you,' writes Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahesh Babu/Instagram

Mahesh Babu wishes Namrata Shirodkar: 'Happy Birthday, NSG! Thank you for making every day brighter and better. Celebrating the incredible woman you are today and always!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

Shabana Azmi gives us a glimpse of her next Web series, Dabba Cartel which also stars Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Anand, Shalini Pandey. Sai Tamhankar features too, though she missed the picture. It will stream on Netflix.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com