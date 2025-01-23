Ananya Gets 'Just A Little Closer'

Yami goes Dhoom Dhaam... Nidhhi shows us her vanity room...Shabana and her ladies...
Ananya Panday sizzles in a photoshoot.
Yami Gautam Dhar gets ready for her new film, Dhoom Dhaam, opposite Pratik Gandhi. It will start streaming on Netflix from February 14.
Nidhhi Agerwal takes us inside her make-up room.
'Isn't it wonderfully warming for the soul to embrace self-care?' asks Tara Sutaria.
Samantha's quick visit to Chennai.
Sharvari sweats it out.
'Meri life ki pehli painting on canvas. Thank you @adithisagarr for encouraging me and forcing me to take all the decisions. Hadn't it been for you I would have never even attempted this. Love you and miss you,' writes Fatima Sana Shaikh.
Mahesh Babu wishes Namrata Shirodkar: 'Happy Birthday, NSG! Thank you for making every day brighter and better. Celebrating the incredible woman you are today and always!'
Shabana Azmi gives us a glimpse of her next Web series, Dabba Cartel which also stars Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Anand, Shalini Pandey. Sai Tamhankar features too, though she missed the picture. It will stream on Netflix.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com