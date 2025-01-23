Saloni Thakkar Sings Namo Namah Shivaya

It's a great beginning to the year for Singer Saloni Thakkar, who lends her voice to the Hindi rendition of Namo Namah Shivaya, the high energy track from the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel.

Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the song depicts the Shiva tandav to a high-pitched, groovy beats.

"I was singing full-throated in the studio and had to rehearse it 15 to 20 times before giving the final take," Saloni tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com, explaining how she got the song right.

Saloni is also known for singing the Veerey Ki Wedding title track (the Pulkit Samrat-Kirti Kharbanda starrer) and So Gaya Yeh Jahan from Bypaas Road as well as singles like Mera Mirza and Zindagi Mein.

WATCH: Saloni sings Namo Namah Shivaya

IMAGE: Saloni with Composer Devi Sri Prasad.

WATCH: Saloni, Unplugged