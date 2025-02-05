Varun Dhawan's Body Double Becomes A Star

'I've had a 10-and-a-half year journey behind the camera and people don't know who I am.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Veer Pahariya /Instagram

Sky Force may not have become the hit debutant Veer Pahariya needed but he's still in the news, thanks to nepotism debates that still won't go away.

No, Veer is not a star kid but in a recent question, the way he handled a question on Ibrahim Ali Khan's launch by Karan Johar is being questioned.

Whatever the trolls may say, Veer is just getting started.

He looks back at his big break and tells Subhash K Jha, "I auditioned for a Maddock project but didn't get it because I think the day the we cracked the screen test and look test, it got shelved. So it was a long waiting process. Then in 2021, I was onboard for Sky Force."

There was a backlash about your easy access to your debut. Does this take away from the joy of the film's success?

Not at all. I think to be in a film like this which pays homage to a real hero of the 1965 war was an honour.

People, who have watched the film, have given so much love, so there is only joy.

Tell us about yourself.

I was born in Mumbai. My parents had a rough separation and that had a negative impact on me as a child because everything was widely covered in the media and the divorce affidavit was out in the public domain.

But growing up as a child, I really wanted to escape and have my own voice.

I wanted to do something on my own.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Veer Pahariya /Instagram

Was movies that outlet?

Yes. I didn't have too many friends growing up, so movie characters became my best friends.

I spent a lot of time trying to evolve, so I would spend time with music instruments.

I developed an interest in writing and would direct short films.

I used to be on stage perform at Shiamak Davar (concerts).

Growing up, I moved to Delhi and went to boarding school.

I realised I wanted to act. So everything in my life has been towards achieving that dream.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Veer Pahariya /Instagram

How long did it take your dream to fructify?

Post school, my first job was on a film called Alone, which released in 2014.

I worked as an intern assistant director on that.

Following that, I worked as an assistant director on ads, learned production design, I worked in the costume department, sound department...

I also assisted Resul Pookutty on a show. I learned mixing, mastering and sound engineering.

I used to lend my voice as a rap artist and singer for ad jingles.

Then I started a YouTube channel for my songs, which I would direct.

At just 20, I used to perform all over Maharashtra.

That gave me a lot of confidence to face the camera because I started learning about angles, lighting, camera facing etc.

Then, I went to college in the UK. I have a dual degree in finance and management.

While I was there, I was focusing on my music and my stage performances, and I started taking dramatics as a minor.

When I came back from university, my first job was as an assistant director on a film called Bazaar. From there, I went to the pre-production of Satyamev Jayate.

I was also a host of a live show on a gaming app. That also taught me about being spontaneous, improvising and performing for the camera when you don't get second takes.

That was just before COVID when I wanted to quit everything and focus on my performance and give auditions.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Veer Pahariya /Instagram

That's quite a lot on your resume!

I started focusing on acting from 2019 when I started auditioning.

I cracked four or five projects where we had done the look test, poster shoot, signed the contract but at the last moment, somehow it would be taken away or there would be no funding.

Then I happened to get into Maddock films by selling my music. Fortunately, they liked it. But I told them that I really wanted to act or assist.

So your real journey began at Maddock.

I had the good fortune of assisting Amar Kaushik sir on a film called Bhediya where I also body doubled for Varun Dhawan.

I did a lot of his action sequences and you know, standing on his line.

After Bhediya, I left Maddock and worked in a casting agency called Anti-Casting as a casting assistant.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Veer Pahariya /Instagram

How do you look back on the experience of working in Sky Force?

It was a memorable experience getting in character for Squadron Leader T Krishna Vijaya.

I had read every single material that exists in any book in the world on him and the 1965 air war on the Internet.

Maddock Films sent me to four air force bases, Pathankot, Gwalior, Lohegaon and Suratgarh.

I was also at the Delhi headquarters, where I made friends with squadron leaders my age, who give their life for the country every single day. Based on their personalities, I got that swagger, the style, the walk, the stance etc.

What did your preparation for the role entail?

My preparation was in three parts.

The first was my acting training, where I went to a number of workshops.

The second part was spending time with officers at air force bases, perfecting the salute, the handshake, the walk, the sitting posture...

Thirdly, I lost all my body fat, my muscle mass and got super-lean. I maintained an eight pack through the shoot because the cockpit is very small and you should be able to fit your legs otherwise you'll not be able to eject.

So I put a huge emphasis on the body type of a fighter pilot.

I had the good fortune of flying in a real fighter jet to understand what it is to take the force. I am a licensed pilot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Veer Pahariya /Instagram

You actually fly planes?

I did because of the film. I took that opportunity to learn and experience that.

I also really wanted to do it, so I could take it off my bucket list.

Towards the end of the filming, we were able to meet the Devayya family. Mrs Devayya is 90 years old and she gave us some insights and anecdotes about her husband, his personality and luckily, we had pretty much matched that in the film.

IMAGE: Veer Pahariya with Mrs Sundari Devayya, wife of Mahavir Chakra recipient, Squadron Leader Ajjamada B Devayya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Veer Pahariya /Instagram

What was it like working with Akshay Kumar?

Akshay sir is a gem of a person. I was very intimidated before we started shooting because I had imagined that he might be like this or like that.

Honestly, when I met him, he was the nicest, warmest, most comforting and welcoming person ever.

In one second, he broke the ice.

I was nervous and he could sense it.

He's a hungry, passionate actor and wants to get it right, so he would rehearse with me. We would do the lines many times and would try different ways of doing it.

Because we were making an emotional film based on a true event, it was an intense to shoot. So he would tell us stories and help us get in and out.

So it was a huge blessing to have an action superstar as my co-star.

He taught me the run for the camera, how to take impact on a mattress, how to dance on camera... it was like attending a film school.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Veer Pahariya /Instagram

In hindsight, do you feel that this privilege that the trolls are targeting you for, is more a disadvantage than an advantage?

Not at all, sir. I've worked very hard to be here.

I've had a 10 and a half year journey behind the camera and people don't know who I am.

People never took an interest in my life.

In fact, on my trailer launch even though I was sharing the poster with Akshay sir and my name was on the poster, a journalist addressed me by another name.

Nobody knew who I was.

But since I've been trolled so much and there is so much on social media about me, I guess I don't need to introduce myself anymore.