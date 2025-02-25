Triptii Is 'Surrounded By Love'

What are the stars celebrating? Take a look.

Triptii Dimri turned 31 on February 23, and she's basking in the love.

'Surrounded by love ..laughter and nature’s beauty.. Couldn't have asked for a better birthday.. Thank you for all the warm wishes and love,' she posts.

Shahid Kapoor turns 44 on February 25, and wife Mira Rajput gives him a shout-out on social media: 'Love of my life, light of my world. Happy Birthday to my forever. In the middle of everything and at the end of it all, you’re the one The magic is in you.'

Alia Bhatt wishes her Gangubai Kathiawadi Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his 62nd birthday, and she's joined by Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

'A quick break from night shoots to celebrate our director happy birthday magician sir (and happy 3 to our Gangu too) & lastly many many cheers and claps for @vickykaushal09 absolutely smashing the box office with Chhaava!!! Chalo abhi party over … back to shoot,' Alia writes.

The foursome are shooting Love And War.

Heeramandi Actor Taha Shah Badussha dedicates his post to his mentor: 'Wishing you the happiest birthday, my guiding light, my mentor, my inspiration! Every moment with you is a gift, every lesson a blessing. You don't just make films...you create magic, legacies, and worlds that will live forever.

'I am beyond honored to have been even a small part of your vision. From the depths of my heart -- thank you, Sir. For seeing me, for believing in me, for shaping me with your brilliance. I will forever cherish your guidance. Wishing you a birthday as timeless and legendary as you! With all my love and reverence.'

'26 years and counting. Thank u for all ur good wishes,' writes Kajol as she celebrates her wedding anniversary with Ajay Devgn.

