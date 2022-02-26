Priyamani is Ready To THRILL You!

Pranitha takes in Dubai... Dia tries photography... Mira wishes Sasha...
Please click on the images for a look at the stars.
IMAGE: Priyamani promotes Bhama Kalapam, the thriller which will stream on the OTT platform, aha.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Mani Raj/Instagram
IMAGE: Mira Rajput Kapoor wishes her husband: 'Happy Birthday life. May you get the best of everything because you are the best.
'Best dad, best friend, best husband, best sage... I love you.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Pranitha Subhash enjoys the Dubai sun.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranitha Subhash/Instagram
IMAGE: Dia Mirza tries her hand at photography.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram
IMAGE: Neil Nitin Mukesh and daughter Nurvi hold their blues close!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram
IMAGE: Swastika Mukherjee shares a throwback pic and explains, 'When it's all about hair, shades and holidays.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Swastika Mukherjee/Instagram