Rediff.com  » Movies » Time for Some Quiz Masti!

Time for Some Quiz Masti!

By SUKANYA VERMA
September 21, 2023 09:58 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Let the festive week continue on a super filmi note with our weekly Bollywood quiz.

All you have to is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Baar Baar Dekho
B. Tiger Zinda Hai
C. Bang Bang
  C. Bang Bang
 
A. Meri Pyaari Bindu
B. Dear Zindagi
C. Go Goa Gone
  A. Meri Pyaari Bindu
 
A. Kunwara
B. Baadshah
C. Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge
  A. Kunwara
 
A. Aitraaz
B. Kyon Ki
C. Hulchul
  C. Hulchul
 
A. Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna
B. Hum Tum
C. Chori Chori Chupke Chupke
  B. Hum Tum
 
A. Kaala Sona
B. Khote Sikkey
C. Dharmatma
  A. Kaala Sona
 
A. Taqdeerwala
B. Jeena Marna Tere Sang
C. Andaz Apna Apna
  C. Andaz Apna Apna
 
A. Jurmana
B. Kasme Vaade
C. Bemisaal
  B. Kasme Vaade
 
A. Luck By Chance
B. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi
C. Action Replayy
  B. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi
 
A. Sooryavanshi
B. Aiyaary
C. Munna Michael
  A. Sooryavanshi
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
