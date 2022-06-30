News
#ThrowbackThursday: When SRK, Gauri Partied With...

By Rediff Movies
June 30, 2022 15:00 IST
It's #ThrowbackThursday and we look at the film folk and their lovely memories.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri Khan/Instagram

Gauri Khan shares a priceless throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan, Namrata Shirodkar and Sangeeta Bijlani and writes, 'Post a fashion show with @namratashirodkar @sangeetabijlani9 .. I think i walked the Ramp with them too while @iamsrk watched from the audience.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

Namrata Shirodkar, seen here with the late Vinod Khanna and his wife, Kavita Khanna, reposts Gauri's post and adds: 'Omg !! G.. where did you even find this one !! I was straight out of my miss universe show headed to this cruise with all of u we had such a blast such sweet memories, bring s it all back.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur remembers the time she swam in the ocean during her Maldives trip.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

Manisha Koirala shares a then and now picture from her 1994 film Sangdil Sanam...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

And her shooting for an ad now. Both looks have been designed by Anna Singh.

