Take This FUN Bollywood Quiz

Take This FUN Bollywood Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
March 07, 2024 10:01 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Dive into March with our fun and filmi quiz of the week!

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya
B. Deewangee
C. Mast
  A. Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya
 
A. Madam X
B. Khoon Bhari Maang
C. Bhrashtachar
  B. Khoon Bhari Maang
 
A. Lootere
B. Insaniyat
C. Vishwatma
  A. Lootere
 
A. Dhoom
B. Zameen
C. Yuva
  B. Zameen
 
A. Lamhaa
B. Shikara
C. Fanaa
  C. Fanaa
 
A. Mukkabaaz
B. Gangs of Wasseypur 2
C. Ugly
  C. Ugly
 
A. Singham Returns
B. Satyagraha
C. Good Newwz
  A. Singham Returns
 
A. Dostana
B. Insaaf Ka Tarazu
C. Laawaris
  A. Dostana
 
A. Bhoot Police
B. Tiger 3
C. Ganapath
  B. Tiger 3
 
A. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
B. Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare
C. Anari No 1
  C. Anari No 1
 
  
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA
