Take This FUN Bollywood Quiz

A. Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya B. Deewangee C. Mast A. Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya A. Madam X B. Khoon Bhari Maang C. Bhrashtachar B. Khoon Bhari Maang A. Lootere B. Insaniyat C. Vishwatma A. Lootere A. Dhoom B. Zameen C. Yuva B. Zameen A. Lamhaa B. Shikara C. Fanaa C. Fanaa A. Mukkabaaz B. Gangs of Wasseypur 2 C. Ugly C. Ugly A. Singham Returns B. Satyagraha C. Good Newwz A. Singham Returns A. Dostana B. Insaaf Ka Tarazu C. Laawaris A. Dostana A. Bhoot Police B. Tiger 3 C. Ganapath B. Tiger 3 A. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan B. Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare C. Anari No 1 C. Anari No 1

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com