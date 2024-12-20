This Is What Happens When Vaani...

Sharvari's hot photoshoot... Shraddha's New Year resolution... Alia's 2024 album...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor explains her state of mind: 'This is what happens when I get a little too much caffeine.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari looks glam in her photoshoot and shares it with the world.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

'2025 ki Resolutions toh aise soch rahe ho jaise 2024 ki poori kar li,' says Shraddha Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt shares pictures from her 2024 album.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur is the 'Lady in Red' in Jaipur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

That's Hansika Motwani's post pack-up look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

Saiyami Kher shares a picture from Australia and says, 'I smile like a little girl every time I get to watch live sport, and it doesn't get better or bigger than The Gabba!

'Ever since I was 8 years old, I'd wake up at 5 am, make excuses to skip school, and watch India take on Australia. I'd wake up and see Australia dominate at the Gabba. Then, in 2021, we witnessed history. @ajinkyarahane and his entire team conquered fortress Gabba! Gill's 91, the Shardul-Washy partnership, Siraj's five-fer, and the unforgettable Pant knock -- it was all magical!'

'Thanks to Tourism Australia, I got to live this childhood dream. I got to watch the Gabba Test with fantastic seats and even better company! Sadly, the result wasn't what we wanted, but as a cricket fan, I was just so happy to see Bumrah on fire.

'This game became even more special because I got to catch up with @bhogle_harsha, @michaelvaughan, @gilly381, @haydos359, @isaguha, @davidwarner31 and watch them work their magic on commentary.

'After the match, I was heartbroken to hear that @rashwin99 has retired. He's the most intelligent cricketer, who played the game like chess! I'll really miss him and all his variations on the field.'

'This could possibly also be the last Test match on this historic ground, as it's supposed to be broken down for renovations. So, lots of memories to take back with me. 1-1 see you'll at Boxing Day.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi share a picture from Jaipur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

'U, me n the golden hour,' says Taapsee Pannu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi is Christmas-ready.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com