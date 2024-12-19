Mamta Kulkarni: 'I Have Not Come Back For Bollywood'

'I have no connection with the D (drug) world.'

IMAGE: Mamta Kulkarni in Karan Arjun. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mamta Kulkarni/Instagram

"I have not come back for Bollywood and I am not planning to make a return as an actress," Mamta Kulkarni says, as she returns to Mumbai after 25 years.

She also chooses to clear the air about her connection with drug baron Vicky Goswami and says, "I have no connection with the D (drug) world, as I never met these people. Yes, I got connected with Vicky Goswami. In 1996, my spiritual, journey started and a guru came into my life during that time."

"When he was in jail in Dubai, Vicky asked me to come and meet him. When I met him, I spent 12 years...'mai dhayn tap aur puja path is mein agarasar ho gayi' and when he came out of jail in 2012, all my desires were finished by that time. Either fall in love or get married, nothing was left.

"He came out of jail and I had decided until he would come out, I won't go back to India. Then he went to Kenya and I came to India for the Kumbh Mela around 2012-2013. I went straight to Allahabad (now Prayagraj) from Dubai for 10 days and then went back to Dubai."

IMAGE: Mamta Kulkarni with Ashok Saraf, Ranjeet and Amrish Puri in Karan Arjun. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mamta Kulkarni/Instagram

In 2017, the Thane police issued a non-bailable warrant against Mamta Kulkarni and Vicky Goswami in connection with a drug haul case.

In January, Goswami, Ibrahim and Baktash Akasha as well as Gulam Hussein were extradited from Kenya to the US. All of them were arrested in November 2014 in a sting operation by US Drug Enforcement Agency agents posing as Colombian drug dealers.

"Vicky went back to Kenya, and once or twice, I went to meet him and came back to Dubai. He had already been accused in Kenya and I was not with him during that time. 2016-2024 se apne liye tapsaya kiya." she added.

"Now I am not in touch with him. I last contacted him in 2016."

IMAGE: Mamta Kulkarni with Salman Khan in Karan Arjun. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mamta Kulkarni/Instagram

Mamta recently took to her Instagram account to share that she has arrived in Mumbai. In the video, Mamta expressed her feelings of nostalgia and emotion as she revisited her homeland.

She shared that her journey out of India began in 2000.

IMAGE: Mamta Kulkarni with Kajol in Karan Arjun. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mamta Kulkarni/Instagram

Mamta said she became emotional when the flight was about to land, seeing her country from above for the first time in over two decades. She also teared up while stepping out of Mumbai's international airport.

Mamta gained fame in the 1990s with her films like Karan Arjun and Baazi.