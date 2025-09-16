HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Movies » Things That Make Malaika Go Hmmm

Things That Make Malaika Go Hmmm

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 16, 2025 10:32 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora shares pictures of her 'moods' on social media and captions them, 'My many moods #moodyaf #thingsthatmakeyougohmmm.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

A workout session with Casper.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Suited up and ready to go.

 

Malaika owns it, and how!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Getting touristy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika, the selfie queen.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Only Scarlett in her eyes. If you're wondering what that is, it's her restaurant Scarlett House in Mumbai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

A peek at Malaika's plate.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Good food is obviously a priority for this lady.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Going traditional.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Finding a moment in the daily chaos.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

That's obviously her favourite pose.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Looking over the horizon.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika, the goddess.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
