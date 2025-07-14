Malaika: I Accidentally Fell In Love With...

Malaika Arora and son Arhaan Khan are holidaying in Florence, and the proud mum posts pictures on social media.
'Somewhere between the hills, the carbs, and the chaos... I accidentally fell in love with Florence,' Malaika informs us.
'Didn't expect the hills around Florence to make me feel so held. Like the city just knew I needed to slow down,' she adds.
Malaika finds 'her forgotten heart'.
Mirror, mirror, on the wall...
Malaika enjoys a drink with...
Arhaan.
Malaika shows us what's on her plate.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff