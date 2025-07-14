HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Malaika: I Accidentally Fell In Love With...

July 14, 2025 14:34 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora and son Arhaan Khan are holidaying in Florence, and the proud mum posts pictures on social media.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

'Somewhere between the hills, the carbs, and the chaos... I accidentally fell in love with Florence,' Malaika informs us.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

'Didn't expect the hills around Florence to make me feel so held. Like the city just knew I needed to slow down,' she adds.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika finds 'her forgotten heart'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Mirror, mirror, on the wall...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika enjoys a drink with...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Arhaan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika shows us what's on her plate.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

