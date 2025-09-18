Disha Patani Firing: 'Goldy Brar Wants To Spread Fear'

IMAGE: Disha Patani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

UP Additional Director General, Law and Order, Amitabh Yash, stated that the aim of the Goldy Brar gang, who fired outside Bollywood actress Disha Patani's residence in Bareilly, was to spread fear among the public in the state.

The incident occurred on September 12 at around 3:45 am, Yash stated, when two bike-borne men fired multiple rounds outside the actor's ancestral home in Civil Lines, Bareilly.

On Wednesday, the two accused involved in the firing succumbed to injuries following an encounter in a joint operation by the Delhi police and UP special task force in Ghaziabad.

"Ravindra and Arun were the two accused identified during the investigation and two more individuals who were hired for recce were also identified. The two accused who fired are found to be working for Goldy Brar gang and Goldy Brar had taken the responsibility of the attack via social media... The gang was worked out and the two shooters were shot down in an encounter...," ADG Yash told ANI.

Ravindra alias Kullu and Arun, affiliated with notorious gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara, were injured during the encounter near the Tronica City area of Ghaziabad and later succumbed to injuries.

"The accused were declared dead after they were taken to the hospital and information about all the members of the gang is being worked out so that action can be taken on the entire gang," Yash added.

The bodies of the accused were brought to the postmortem house in Ghaziabad for further proceedings. One Haryana police constable was shot in the chest during the encounter, Yash said.

"The police has recovered two sophisticated pistols and a huge amount of 9 mm cartridges." the ADG added.

"The aim of the gang is to spread fear among the public in Uttar Pradesh... But after this action, I hope they will not try to test the zero-tolerance policy of Uttar Pradesh government... It will also be investigated where the weapons for gangs come from so that the source can be curbed as well," Yash said.

"UP CM clearly directed that legal action should be taken immediately against those who spread fear among the people and that there should be a zero-tolerance policy against crime... Information was collected at several levels, CCTV footages were retrieved on many routes, and technical details were analysed," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had assured Disha Patani's father Jagdish Patani of strict action against the accused and security arrangements.