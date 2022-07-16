'There was so much warmth about Pratap Pothen'

'I will always remember him for his innocent smile, twinkling eyes, and kind words.'

Well known actor Pratap Pothen passed into the ages on July 15, and his colleagues from the Malayalam film industry mourn his loss.

Nivin Pauly

We were shooting as father and son two days back in Roshan Andrews's untitled film.

It was a great experience and honour to be working with Pratap sir.

We spent some quality time talking about cinema and the lockdowns.

When he left, he called to say goodbye and shared his happiness in working together.

He wished me luck.

I never thought that his goodbye would be the last.

I will always remember him for his innocent smile, twinkling eyes, and kind words.

IMAGE: Nivin Pauly wraps up Roshan Andrews' untitled film. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nivin Pauly/Instagram

Priyamani

I worked with him in one Malayalam movie only, but got to learn so much!

Such a fine actor and great person!

His thoughts on movies as they were back in his heyday and now, he was a fun person to talk to.

He had a very dry sense of humour.

Resul Pookutty

I remember him for two films in my early days, one of them being Bharathan's Thakara.

What an amazing performance!

Actually, he became this one face that never leaves you.

Fresh in my memory is this teenage love story he created shot in Lovedale called Daisy.

It was a craze for us!

Pratap Pothen as a name and talent will be etched in our memory forever though these films.

He was very proud of my achievements, as both of us came from Trivandrum.

I had the good fortune of working with him in the Tamil film Remo.

We were talking about working in a film together, but now that he is gone, all those plans got swept away.

He was an ever-enthusiastic child.

He always had this child-like inquisitiveness when you met him.

Though he came back in Malayalam films with negative roles, for me, he will always be remembered as a romantic, with a smile that refuses to leave us.

Sanjay-Bobby (screenwriters)

A single word to describe Dr Samuel of Ayaalum Njanum Thammil would be 'divine'.

That's what we were looking for when we were casting for the movie.

It was Director Lal Jose who suggested Prathap Pothen sir for the role, and he made the character what it deserved to be: Divine.

Later, he did a cameo in Uyare.

Prathap sir was a very honest and straightforward man, who possessed child-like innocence.

He was a flamboyant person.

There was something very lovable about him.

We met for the first time in 2012, but from the first minute itself, we became good friends. Such was his magnanimity.

Geetu Mohandas

I worked with Pratap uncle when I was a child artist in Onnu Mudal Poojyam Vare.

I was four, and played his daughter.

Ever since, till recently, whenever we have met each other, he would call me 'my child'.

There was so much warmth about him and a brilliant, witty mind.