'There Are Days When I Feel Defeated'

'I talk to college friends who are not in the creative industry. They are running start-ups and companies.'

'They're going through similar things. There is a lot of competition and stress for people.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amol Parashar/Instagram

For someone who had no decisive plan, Amol Parashar's Bollywood journey panned out just about right and he continues to build his unique appeal as an actor.

"I had an IIT degree, a stable job in an MNC, started off with a decent package. Then for me to take that leap sounded risky, or even foolish," Amol tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.

But he took the plunge anyway, and entertained us recently with this show.

Do Read: When An IITian Decides To Become An Actor

IMAGE: Amol Parashar and Trupti Khamkar in Director Jaimini Pathak's 2012 play The Kachra Tales. Photograph: Kind courtesy Working Title/Facebook

When you decided to leave your well-paying job in an MNC and take up acting. Was it a practical or emotional decision?

It was not practical at all.

I had no plan, no vision, no goals.

I knew there was no practicality involved in my decision.

The only thing that drove me was the need to act.

I used to do theatre in college. When I started working, I started missing that part of my life.

I thought maybe I'll do it part-time.

Then I thought as I grow older, I would be more and more comfortable with the job and the salary, and it would get more and more difficult. So if I have to take a year or two off later, I'd rather just do it right now.

If it didn't work out, I would try something else.

I didn't know whom to reach out to, nothing. I had no idea.

I felt that when I meet people, they would know somebody.

But when I came here, except for my IT friends who were working here, there were zero people in this field of work (that I knew).

How did your parents react to your decision?

I think they were worried for a while.

I had an IIT degree, a stable job in an MNC, started off with a decent package.

Then for me to take that leap sounded risky, or even foolish.

They didn't use these words but I'm sure they felt them. And I had no answers.

So it was not even like I could explain what my plan was.

I understood the stress they must have gone through but in spite of that, they never strongly objected or tried to stop me from doing what I wanted to do.

IMAGE: Amol with his parents. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amol Parashar/Instagram

What's the ultimate joy for you about acting?

It's a very internal thing for me, and very difficult to explain.

There are moments on stage, on set, where you're not you anymore. You are somebody else in that scene and your sense of self is detached.

It's like monks who meditate.

I remember this word 'meditation' (as an analogy for acting) came to me from one of my first theatre directors in Bombay, Jaimini Pathak. He is an actor; you might have seen him in shows like Scam 1992 and Scoop.

I have done a lot of plays with him, we had become great friends.

One day while chatting, he simply asked, 'Kya hum sadhu hain? (are we monks?)'

I asked what he meant.

He said because we transcend.

It's true, because to act is to transcend.

It is not something you can plan, it is definitely not something you can decide for a scene. You cannot pursue it. It happens when it happens.

That whole process feels like meditation.

Does your personal life take a toll because of your professional life?

There are days when I feel defeated, or disappointed or bogged down.

But these are temporary things.

The only difference I have realised is in your attitude towards your life situation.

I talk to my college friends who are not in the creative industry. They are running start-ups and companies, some of them are managers and seniors.

They're going through similar things. There is a lot of competition and stress for people.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amol Parashar/Instagram

While many actors would publicise their relationships, you chose to remain private about your personal life. Why do you think that's important?

Since I came to Bombay, I always wanted to be able to talk about my work.

That's why I never told people about my IIT background.

I never brought it up. I still don't.

The idea was that, that's a different part of my life. I want people to talk about my work.

It's not as strict now because that's not how it works.

You're at a stage where people want to know about your life. I'm like, okay, let them find out.

But I choose what I put out on my Instagram or share in public.

You were seen with your rumoured partner Konkona Sen Sharma at the screening of Gram Chikitsalay. Are you looking to make things official?

I hosted that screening and called many people who are close to me.

I was seen with like 20 people, I got pictures with everyone. But that's the picture that got printed and that's the picture you saw.

That's why people are writing about it.

This news has been going around for a while but there is a reason jo baat nahi kiya woh nahi kiya.

They're doing their job and we are living our lives.