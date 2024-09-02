News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Theatre-Goers, Here's Some Bad News

Theatre-Goers, Here's Some Bad News

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 02, 2024 13:14 IST
Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

For those who love the theatre experience of watching movies, here's some bad news.

PVR INOX plans to shut down 70 non-performing screens.

According to a report in the Economic Times newspaper, PVR INOX plans to go for potential monetisation of non-core real estate assets in prime locations in Mumbai, Pune and Vadodara.

Last month, Mumbai's iconic Paradise cinema shut down due to lack of audiences; news reports indicated that the land on which Paradise -- which was built in 1940 -- stands will turn into a car parking zone.

PVR INOX will add 120 screens, the Economic Times report added, of which 40 percent of the screens will be located in South India.

 

REDIFF MOVIES
