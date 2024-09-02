Stree 2 Enters Rs 500 Crore Club

IMAGE: Tamaannaah Bhatia in Stree 2.

Stree 2 is the first mega blockbuster of 2024.

The film has been surpassing huge milestones at a rapid pace and hasn't taken much time to march up to the Rs 500 Crore (Rs 5 billion) Club as well.

The film has done well in multiplexes as well as single screen theatres in the A, B and C centres.

When a film is universally accepted, that's a phenomenon in itself.

After enjoying a smash third weekend, earning around Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million), Stree 2 currently stands at Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion), and is still going strong.

There's no major coming competition either as Kangana Ranaut's Emergency has been postponed from its September 6 release.

IMAGE: Dia Mirza and R Madhavan in Rehnna Hai Terre Dil Mein.

There were a few re-releases over the weekend but the only film that managed collections was Rehnna Hai Terre Dil Mein. The collections managed to come close to the Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) mark, which means it will play on at some shows in September.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.