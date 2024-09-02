News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Stree 2 Enters Rs 500 Crore Club

Stree 2 Enters Rs 500 Crore Club

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
September 02, 2024 10:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Tamaannaah Bhatia in Stree 2.

Stree 2 is the first mega blockbuster of 2024.

The film has been surpassing huge milestones at a rapid pace and hasn't taken much time to march up to the Rs 500 Crore (Rs 5 billion) Club as well.

The film has done well in multiplexes as well as single screen theatres in the A, B and C centres.

When a film is universally accepted, that's a phenomenon in itself.

After enjoying a smash third weekend, earning around Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million), Stree 2 currently stands at Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion), and is still going strong.

There's no major coming competition either as Kangana Ranaut's Emergency has been postponed from its September 6 release.

 

IMAGE: Dia Mirza and R Madhavan in Rehnna Hai Terre Dil Mein.

There were a few re-releases over the weekend but the only film that managed collections was Rehnna Hai Terre Dil Mein. The collections managed to come close to the Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) mark, which means it will play on at some shows in September.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
COMMENT
Print this article
'Yudhra Felt Like The Perfect Film...'
'Yudhra Felt Like The Perfect Film...'
'Salman Has A Soft Corner For His Dad'
'Salman Has A Soft Corner For His Dad'
Now, Watch Munjya At Home
Now, Watch Munjya At Home
Will Deepika Deliver Her Baby Here?
Will Deepika Deliver Her Baby Here?
US Open: Bopanna, Bhambri lose in doubles
US Open: Bopanna, Bhambri lose in doubles
Malavika, Shraddha, Aahana Are Festive Ready
Malavika, Shraddha, Aahana Are Festive Ready
PIX: Mbappe double lifts Real Madrid to win
PIX: Mbappe double lifts Real Madrid to win

More like this

'There Is A Fear Of Disappearing'

'There Is A Fear Of Disappearing'

'You Get Desensitised To Rejection'

'You Get Desensitised To Rejection'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances