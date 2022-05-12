News
Rediff.com  » Movies » THE SUPER FUN Bollywood Quiz

THE SUPER FUN Bollywood Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
Last updated on: May 12, 2022 13:02 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Beat the hot, hot summer with our cool, cool quiz!

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Krrish 3
B. Dhoom 2
C. Luck By Chance
  B. Dhoom 2
 
A. Dil Dhadakne Do
B. Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl
C. Band Baaja Baarat
  A. Dil Dhadakne Do
 
A. Kachche Dhaage
B. Akele Hum Akele Tum
C. Lajja
  A. Kachche Dhaage
 
A. Gunday
B. Judwaa 2
C. Tashan
  C. Tashan
 
A. Hulchul
B. Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon
C. Khushi
  B. Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon
 
A. OMG-Oh My God
B. Singham Returns
C. Dhanak
  C. Dhanak
 
A. Meenakshi Sundareshwar
B. Chennai Express
C. Raat Akeli Hai
  B. Chennai Express
 
A. PK
B. Shiddat
C. Angaar
  A. PK
 
A. Ek Ladka Ek Ladki
B. Chaalbaaz
C. Betaab
  C. Betaab
 
A. Henna
B. Chandni
C. Pyar Jhukta Nahin
  B. Chandni
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

Feature Production: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
