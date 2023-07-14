Barbie Has A Date With London

Has A Date With London

After its Paris premiere, Barbie came out to play yet again, this time in London.

The premiere saw a lot of pink, a lot of fun and a lot of stars!

But the all-important question: What did Dua Lipa wear to the premiere this time?

Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling make a super gorgeous Barbie and Ken.

Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

Emma Mackey gets to play Barbie too!

Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

Interestingly, Emma's co-star from Sex Education Ncuti Gatwa stars in Barbie too.

Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

Bringing his Ken style to the pink carpet, the 30-year-old actor stood tall in his silver hot pants.

Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

Connor Swindells, who plays Ncuti's boyfriend in Sex Education, also stars in Barbie.

Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

Dua Lipa switches her fishnet gown for some colour this time.

Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

Barbie cast member Will Ferrell adds some humour to the event.

Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

America Ferrera and Margot Robbie share some laughs.

Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

Is Lady Whistledown taking notes at the Barbie premiere?

Bridgerton and Derry Girls actor Nicola Coughlan steps out for some fun.

Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

Barbie has been directed by Greta Gerwig, and it promises real entertainment when it releases on July 21.