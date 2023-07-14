Barbie Has A Date With London

After its Paris premiere, Barbie came out to play yet again, this time in London.
The premiere saw a lot of pink, a lot of fun and a lot of stars!
But the all-important question: What did Dua Lipa wear to the premiere this time?
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling make a super gorgeous Barbie and Ken.
Emma Mackey gets to play Barbie too!
Interestingly, Emma's co-star from Sex Education Ncuti Gatwa stars in Barbie too.
Bringing his Ken style to the pink carpet, the 30-year-old actor stood tall in his silver hot pants.
Connor Swindells, who plays Ncuti's boyfriend in Sex Education, also stars in Barbie.
Dua Lipa switches her fishnet gown for some colour this time.
Barbie cast member Will Ferrell adds some humour to the event.
America Ferrera and Margot Robbie share some laughs.
Is Lady Whistledown taking notes at the Barbie premiere?
Bridgerton and Derry Girls actor Nicola Coughlan steps out for some fun.
Barbie has been directed by Greta Gerwig, and it promises real entertainment when it releases on July 21.