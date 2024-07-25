News
Bollywood Quiz Dhamaka!

By SUKANYA VERMA
July 25, 2024 12:04 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Drop whatever you are doing to play a fun filled round of weekly filmi quiz.

You know the drill: Identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Aks
B. Daava
C. Officer
 
 
A. Sadak
B. Kshatriya
C. Hathyar
 
 
A. Baazigar
B. Darr
C. Anjaam
 
 
A. Saagar
B. Aitbaar
C. Janbaaz
 
 
A. Aligarh
B. Ragini MMS
C. Behen Hogi Teri
 
 
A. Mohre
B. Kaash
C. Pestonjee
 
 
A. Badlapur
B. Hunterrr
C. I Am
 
 
A. Total Dhamaal
B. Dhoom 3
C. Fanney Khan
 
 
A. Chameli Ki Shaadi
B. Saaheb
C. Thikana
 
 
A. Bharat
B. Goodbye
C. OMG 2
 
 
  
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
