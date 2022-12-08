The Love Of Urvashi's Life

When stars travel, they make lovely pictures on social media.
Urvashi Rautela is celebrating in Malerkotla, Punjab, and she tells us why: '60.1 MILLION LOVE ON @instagram I LOVE YOU ALL however when i had 39 M family then i had biggest celebration of all time, but now that’s not the same case anymore :( #NotSameUrvashiAnymore dunno y have i become a different person #NoCelebration
'By the Might of God, I want you guys to know that I truly love you all. I will never let you down because you are such a special angels, the love of my life: you mean so much to me.'
Rasika Dugal is enjoying her holiday in Vietnam.
And that's Rasika's 'holiday face'!
Erica Fernandes is lovin' it in Dubai.
Guess who just landed at the Maldives? *Answer at the bottom of the page.
Vivek Oberoi shares this sweet picture with his wife Priyanka and a lovely note: 'Enjoying our "mini moon" to london! These little romantic trips…magical memories…a lifetime of love, the true meaning of life.'
Lara Dutta and her husband Mahesh Bhupathi hold hands: 'Walking into the sunset with my favourite adult humanbeing!'
Where is Disha Patani holidaying?
Sayani Gupta catches the winter light in Mussoorie.
Dia Mirza shares a picture from Jashn e Rekhta, the world's largest Urdu language literary festival, held in Delhi.
* That's Amyra Dastur.