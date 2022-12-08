The Love Of Urvashi's Life

When stars travel, they make lovely pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela is celebrating in Malerkotla, Punjab, and she tells us why: '60.1 MILLION LOVE ON @instagram I LOVE YOU ALL however when i had 39 M family then i had biggest celebration of all time, but now that’s not the same case anymore :( #NotSameUrvashiAnymore dunno y have i become a different person #NoCelebration

'By the Might of God, I want you guys to know that I truly love you all. I will never let you down because you are such a special angels, the love of my life: you mean so much to me.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

Rasika Dugal is enjoying her holiday in Vietnam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

And that's Rasika's 'holiday face'!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram

Erica Fernandes is lovin' it in Dubai.

Guess who just landed at the Maldives? *Answer at the bottom of the page.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivek Oberoi/Instagram

Vivek Oberoi shares this sweet picture with his wife Priyanka and a lovely note: 'Enjoying our "mini moon" to london! These little romantic trips…magical memories…a lifetime of love, the true meaning of life.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram

Lara Dutta and her husband Mahesh Bhupathi hold hands: 'Walking into the sunset with my favourite adult humanbeing!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Where is Disha Patani holidaying?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta catches the winter light in Mussoorie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza shares a picture from Jashn e Rekhta, the world's largest Urdu language literary festival, held in Delhi.

* That's Amyra Dastur.