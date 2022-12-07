News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Take This SHAANDAR Bollywood Quiz

Take This SHAANDAR Bollywood Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
December 07, 2022 17:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Take a break from watching FIFA World Cup games to play our fun and filmi quiz.

You know the drill.

Identify the movie from the options listed below.

Ready, steady, goal!

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Pagalpanti
B. Rocky Handsome
C. Welcome Back
  A. Pagalpanti
 
A. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
B. Bulandi
C. Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye
  B. Bulandi
 
A. Tumko Na Bhool Payenge
B. Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha
C. Garv: Pride & Honour
  C. Garv: Pride & Honour
 
A. Aradhana
B. Kati Patang
C. The Train
  A. Aradhana
 
A. Heyy Babyy
B. Khosla Ka Ghosla
C. Apna Sapna Money Money
  B. Khosla Ka Ghosla
 
A. Mast
B. Daud
C. Janam Samjha Karo
  A. Mast
 
A. Krrish 3
B. Golmaal Returns
C. Golmaal Again
  C. Golmaal Again
 
A. Jalsa
B. Why Cheat India
C. Mukti Bhavan
  C. Mukti Bhavan
 
A. Tees Maar Khan
B. Zero
C. Phantom
  B. Zero
 
A. Shreeman Aashique
B. Bal Brahmachari
C. Chameli Ki Shaadi
  A. Shreeman Aashique
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Find Out What Kajol Learnt After 30 Yrs
Find Out What Kajol Learnt After 30 Yrs
'Downfall Was Written For Me'
'Downfall Was Written For Me'
Have You Seen These Top Cops?
Have You Seen These Top Cops?
AAP wins Delhi but BJP bags 100+ seats, Cong 9
AAP wins Delhi but BJP bags 100+ seats, Cong 9
HP deploys 10,000 security personnel for counting day
HP deploys 10,000 security personnel for counting day
World Cup casualty: Belgium's captain Hazard retires
World Cup casualty: Belgium's captain Hazard retires
Morocco: The recipe for success with an African twist
Morocco: The recipe for success with an African twist

More like this

Bollywood Brings House Down in Jeddah!

Bollywood Brings House Down in Jeddah!

'Israel's emotions are similar to ours'

'Israel's emotions are similar to ours'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances