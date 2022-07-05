News
The FUN FILMI Quiz!

The FUN FILMI Quiz!

By SUKANYA VERMA
July 05, 2022 17:12 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

It's time for your weekly dose of our fun filmi quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Laxmii
B. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
C. Good Newzz
  A. Laxmii
 
A. Queen
B. Bareilly Ki Barfi
C. Behen Hogi Teri
  B. Bareilly Ki Barfi
 
A. Fanaa
B. We Are Family
C. My Name is Khan
  B. We Are Family
 
A. Jannat 2
B. Halla Bol
C. No One Killed Jessica
  C. No One Killed Jessica
 
A. Sadak
B. Thanedaar
C. Saajan
  A. Sadak
 
A. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
B. A Thursday
C. Angry Indian Goddesses
  A. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
 
A. Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!
B. Fida
C. Chup Chup Ke
  C. Chup Chup Ke
 
A. Salaam-E-Ishq
B. Dostana
C. Fashion
  B. Dostana
 
A. China Gate
B. Bandit Queen
C. Omkara
  B. Bandit Queen
 
A. 36 China Town
B. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani
C. Chalte Chalte
  C. Chalte Chalte
 
  
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
