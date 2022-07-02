What Sophie Wants To STEAL!

Lisa looks lovely in white... Karishma has fun in the pool... Nia has a question...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry loves her blouse so much, she wonders, 'Still can’t believe I didn’t steal this top.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Haydon/Instagram

Lisa Haydon is back in Mumbai! The mother of three returns to the city for an event.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

Shamita Shetty enjoys nature and its vibrant colours.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna takes a dip in the pool.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

'What’s your Poison?' asks Nia Sharma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Parmar/Instagram

'The calm, the solitude, the peace, the moments alone, that’s all one needs sometimes,' says Juhi Parmar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhagyashree/Instagram

'Karaoke anyone?' Bhagyashree wants to know.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Bijlani/Instagram

Arjun Bijlani enjoys the Mumbai weather.