News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » What Sophie Wants To STEAL!

What Sophie Wants To STEAL!

By Rediff Movies
July 02, 2022 08:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lisa looks lovely in white... Karishma has fun in the pool... Nia has a question...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry loves her blouse so much, she wonders, 'Still can’t believe I didn’t steal this top.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Haydon/Instagram

Lisa Haydon is back in Mumbai! The mother of three returns to the city for an event.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

Shamita Shetty enjoys nature and its vibrant colours.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna takes a dip in the pool.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

'What’s your Poison?' asks Nia Sharma.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Parmar/Instagram

'The calm, the solitude, the peace, the moments alone, that’s all one needs sometimes,' says Juhi Parmar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhagyashree/Instagram

'Karaoke anyone?' Bhagyashree wants to know.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Bijlani/Instagram

Arjun Bijlani enjoys the Mumbai weather.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
'Life is more complicated than rocket science'
'Life is more complicated than rocket science'
What You Can Watch This Weekend
What You Can Watch This Weekend
Payal-Sangram Are Getting Married!
Payal-Sangram Are Getting Married!
Lure of Wimbledon grass too much for Venus to resist
Lure of Wimbledon grass too much for Venus to resist
PIX: Rishabh Pant's love affair with England continues
PIX: Rishabh Pant's love affair with England continues
Eknath Shinde govt to face floor test on July 4
Eknath Shinde govt to face floor test on July 4
ED quizzes Sanjay Raut for more than 10 hrs
ED quizzes Sanjay Raut for more than 10 hrs

More like this

Who's Akshay feeding paani puri to?

Who's Akshay feeding paani puri to?

Is Kartik Bollywood's New BANKABLE STAR?

Is Kartik Bollywood's New BANKABLE STAR?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances