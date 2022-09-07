The FABULOUS Life of Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte, who will be seen next in Vikram Vedha and Monica O My Darling, turns a year older on September 7.
As she celebrates her 37th birthday, Namrata Thakker takes a peek into her life via her Instagram feed.
A beautiful, sunny, day in London calls for a backyard picnic!
Radhika makes a photoshoot come alive.
Backstage fun!
'A night at the International Emmys. The teams of sacred games and lust stories. We didn't win but we did make our presence felt.'
Goofing around with Vijay Varma on the sets of their sci-fi show OK Computer.
'Elegance personified,' says our birthday girl.
That's how post pack-up chit chat sessions for Radhika looks like!
Enjoying the last day of shooting Forensic with Vikrant Massey.
Trying to be corny, quite literally, on a boat party in London.
Multi-tasking and how!
Radhika's morning routine on a film set.