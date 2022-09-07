News
Rediff.com  » Movies » The FABULOUS Life of Radhika Apte

The FABULOUS Life of Radhika Apte

By NAMRATA THAKKER
September 07, 2022 12:44 IST
Radhika Apte, who will be seen next in Vikram Vedha and Monica O My Darling, turns a year older on September 7.

As she celebrates her 37th birthday, Namrata Thakker takes a peek into her life via her Instagram feed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

A beautiful, sunny, day in London calls for a backyard picnic!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

Radhika makes a photoshoot come alive.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

Backstage fun!

'A night at the International Emmys. The teams of sacred games and lust stories. We didn't win but we did make our presence felt.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

Goofing around with Vijay Varma on the sets of their sci-fi show OK Computer.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

'Elegance personified,' says our birthday girl.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

That's how post pack-up chit chat sessions for Radhika looks like!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

Enjoying the last day of shooting Forensic with Vikrant Massey.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

Trying to be corny, quite literally, on a boat party in London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

Multi-tasking and how!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

Radhika's morning routine on a film set.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
