'I Will Always Be Remembered For Don'

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan in Don.

The year was 1967.

The place, Tanzania.

Like other African countries troubled by race riots, the country was facing a politically uncertain future.

It was then that young banker Chandra Barot decided it was time to say goodbye to his motherland.

Barot's father had moved to Dar-es-Salam in 1930 and, when Chandra grew up, he got a job at Barclay's Bank.

Two of his brothers had already settled down in England, so that seemed like a natural choice. But, before moving to London, Chandra traveled to Bombay to meet his sister, the singer Kamal Barot. He soon forgot about moving to London, and got involved in film-making instead.

After assisting Director Manoj Kumar, he finally directed a film. His only Hindi film. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman, it was called, simply, Don.

"I have always loved fast cars, women and action, which is why I included those elements in Don," Chandra Barot told Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff in a rare interview.

This interview was first published in October 2006.

How did you first react to the news that Don was to be remade?

To begin with, I didn't get as much media attention while working on the original film in 1978!

It has turned into a cult film, and everyone now wants to know more about it.

I am very happy that Farhan Akhtar is working on a remake. I feel as if I am being rewarded for work I did 28 years ago.

IMAGE: Chandra Barot with Helen and Choreographer P L Raj, right, during the shooting of Yeh Mera Dil from Don. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

Did you like the promos of Shah Rukh Khan's Don?

Farhan and his producers took a no objection certificate from me before going ahead with their film. He told me he would give the film a new look.

I like Farhan's work; I liked his Dil Chahta Hai.

People are expecting too much from the new Don though.

I am sure Farhan will make a good film. Filmmaking is all about storytelling and one shouldn't discourage those who want to try something different.

Compared to what you feel now, what was it like when Don was to be released in 1978?

Don was to hit screens on May 12, 1978.

Two weeks before that date, Yash Chopra's Trishul was released and became a big hit.

We had no money to promote Don because Producer Nariman Irani died six months before the release.

There were other films out at around the same time -- including Satyajit Ray's Shatranj Ke Khiladi, Raj Kapoor's Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Prakash Mehra's Muqaddar Ka Sikandar -- and I, as a debutant director, was a dwarf compared to them.

Moreover, Don was the only Amitabh film with him as the lead; his other projects were all multi-starrers. So, I was obviously nervous.

IMAGE: Parveen Babi and Amitabh Bachchan in Don.

It must have been hard releasing the film after the producer was no more...

In fact, we made Don to bail Nariman Irani from debt.

He was a cinematographer with actor-director Manoj Kumar. He produced his first film Zindagi Zindagi with Sunil Dutt, which flopped badly.

He was in debt so, as his friends, we decided to bail him out.

Amitabh Bachchan, Pran, Salim-Javed and Zeenat Aman came forward to make a film.

It took three years and six months to make Don.

There were tremendous budget constraints, but we knew we had to make a good film.

At the time, Irani was shooting for a film at Rajkamal Studios in Mumbai.

It was November and there was a sudden cloudburst. A wall fell on him while he was preparing to take a shot. He was hospitalised, but passed away soon after.

IMAGE: Chandra Barot directs Amitabh Bachchan in the Don song, Yeh Hai Bambai Nagariya at the Gateway Of India. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

How did the rest of you manage? What was your budget like?

Don was shot with a budget of around Rs 25 lakh.

After Nariman Irani's death, we somehow managed to wrap the film without any money for promotion. When it became a big hit, we gave the money to Salma Irani, the producer's widow, to settle her husband's debts.

In those days, people used to care about others.

There were values.

Today, everything is about business.

Films are now released with 800 to 1,000 prints and shown for just two weeks before being declared hits.

In those days, we released only 120 prints.

We cared for people in the industry and loved each other like family members.

Do you remember the day Don was released?

It was a big disappointment and declared a flop because not many people turned up.

Luckily for me, within a week, the song Khaike Paan Banaraswala became a big hit.

Word of mouth publicity led to the film becoming a big hit from the second week on. It ran for 50 weeks in all centres and for 75 weeks in Hyderabad.

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan in the Khaike Paan Banaraswala song in Don.

How was Khaike Paan Banaraswala incorporated into the film?

One must give credit to music director Babla, the brother of Kalyanji-Anandji, who included the song. Lyricist Sameer's father Anjaan wrote it.

I must also thank Manoj Kumar, who told me a song was needed.

When he saw it, he said the film was too tight.

He said it made taking a toilet break difficult because the story was so gripping! So, we included that song.

IMAGE: Helen in the Yeh Mera Dil song in Don.

Yeh Mera Dil, filmed on Helen, was quite a rage...

It was. When Helen danced for that song, she was 40. She did a brilliant job.

That song happened because of my fascination for James Bond films.

I have always loved fast cars, women and action, which is why I included those elements in Don.

Why didn't you make any films after this one?

It's a long story. After Don, I had 52 offers from producers. I selected two films.

Before working on Don, I worked with Manoj Kumar, whom I used to respect tremendously.

I worked on a salary of Rs 457 for nine years, and learnt a lot from his films.

I did try making films after Don, but couldn't complete them.

I started a film with Dilip Kumar called Master, and another with Sarika called Titli. The first wasn't completed, and Sarika went on to marry. I did complete a Bengali film called Aashrita in 1989, which ran for 69 weeks and made Rs 3.5 crore (Rs 35 million).

Don't you regret not doing more films?

How many films did K Asif make?

Hardly any, but he will always be known for Mughal-e-Azam.

Ramesh Sippy made many films, but will always be remembered as the maker of Sholay.

Mehboob made many too, but will always be remembered for Mother India.

In the same way, I made one film, Don, and will always be remembered for it.

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan in Don.

Are you in touch with any of today's stars?

I don't drink, smoke or attend parties. Despite that, I have been able to stay friends with some people. Jaya Bachchan is like family as is Dilip Kumar.

Thanks to Farhan Akhtar, people are once again showing interest and want me to direct films.

I have a couple of offers too.

Will you be able to direct another film in these times?

When it comes to direction, age does not matter.

Raj Kapoor made Ram Teri Ganga Maili when he was over 60.

I still sleep for just four hours and watch a lot of films. I learn from them. I also travel a lot and love meeting people.

I don't think directing a film will be difficult for me, even today.