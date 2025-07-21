'He Was More Family'

'It is difficult to put in words the loss.'

IMAGE: Chandra Barot directs Amitabh Bachchan on Don. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

Amitabh Bachchan posted a tribute to Don director Chandra Barot, who passed away on July 20 at age 86.



'Another and another sad moment... Dear friend and my director of DON - Chandra Barot passed away this morning... It is difficult to put in words the loss... we worked together yes, but he was more a family friend than any else...I can only pray,' Amitabh wrote in his blog post.

Chandra Barot made his directorial debut with Don in 1978.

The film, starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, has gained cult status over the years.

Apart from Don, Chandra Barot was also known for directing the Bengali film Aashrita in 1989.

IMAGE: Chandra Barot directs Amitabh Bachchan in the Don song, Yeh Hai Bambai Nagariya at Mumbai's Gateway Of India. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

Farhan Akhtar, who went on to direct his own versions of Don, and is currently making Don 3 with Ranveer Singh, also paid tribute, writing, 'Saddened to learn that the director of the OG Don is no more. RIP Chandra Barot-ji. Deepest condolences to the family.'

Before he directed films, Chandra Barot assisted on films like Purab Aur Pachhim, Yaadgaar, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan and Shor.