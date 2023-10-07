News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Want To Hear Some 'Non Veg' Jokes?

Want To Hear Some 'Non Veg' Jokes?

By RAJESH KARKERA
October 07, 2023 10:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The stage was set for some fun and a LOT of comedy, as the stars of Thank You For Coming well, thanked everyone for coming!

Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com reports back from an afternoon well spent.

Kindly note: The videos have adult content.

 

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

Thank You For Coming's actors: Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh and Shehnaaz Gill.

 

Sonam Kapoor

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja roots for brother-in-law Karan Boolani, who makes his directorial debut with Thank You For Coming, which released on October 6.

Quite a few stand-up comedians entertained the audience with their wit.

Up first is Prashasti Singh, who tells us just how hard it is to be a single woman.

"I have repeated this (going on dating apps) so often that mere aankhon ke saamne, ladke bade ho gaye!" she laments.

Video: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

Swati Sachdeva, who came to fame with Comicstaan, got the most laughs.

"I came out as a bisexual last year," she reveals, even as she advises the girls to 'try it'. The reason will get you laughing!

Video: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

Sonali Thakker Desai spoke about married life in Mumbai and claimed, "I've been married to the same guy for four years... in this economy!

"Both of us had very different passions (before we got married). He wanted to become a musician; I wanted to marry rich!"

Video: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

Sumukhi Suresh got the audience involved with her hilarious experiences on dating apps.

Video: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Producer Rhea Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Shehnaaz Gill. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

The cast -- Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh and Shehnaaz Gill -- have something to say too.

"This film is so funny!" Bhumi exclaims. "Haste haste agar aap kuch samjha dete ho toh woh shyness bhi nikal jati ha."

Video: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
RAJESH KARKERA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Thank You For Coming Review
Thank You For Coming Review
Make Way For Tiger Nageswara Rao!
Make Way For Tiger Nageswara Rao!
Kiran Rao Has Made A WOW Film!
Kiran Rao Has Made A WOW Film!
Shivraj turns to public amid buzz of being sidelined
Shivraj turns to public amid buzz of being sidelined
Aadhaar To Be Default e-ID
Aadhaar To Be Default e-ID
'She wanted her voice to be part of the Ram Mandir'
'She wanted her voice to be part of the Ram Mandir'
Back Canada probe, want India to...: US special envoy
Back Canada probe, want India to...: US special envoy

More like this

WATCH: SUNIDHI On SONG!

WATCH: SUNIDHI On SONG!

WATCH! A Musical Night To Remember!

WATCH! A Musical Night To Remember!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances