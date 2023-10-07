Want To Hear Some 'Non Veg' Jokes?

The stage was set for some fun and a LOT of comedy, as the stars of Thank You For Coming well, thanked everyone for coming!

Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com reports back from an afternoon well spent.

Kindly note: The videos have adult content.

Thank You For Coming's actors: Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh and Shehnaaz Gill.

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja roots for brother-in-law Karan Boolani, who makes his directorial debut with Thank You For Coming, which released on October 6.

Quite a few stand-up comedians entertained the audience with their wit.

Up first is Prashasti Singh, who tells us just how hard it is to be a single woman.

"I have repeated this (going on dating apps) so often that mere aankhon ke saamne, ladke bade ho gaye!" she laments.

Swati Sachdeva, who came to fame with Comicstaan, got the most laughs.

"I came out as a bisexual last year," she reveals, even as she advises the girls to 'try it'. The reason will get you laughing!

Video: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

Sonali Thakker Desai spoke about married life in Mumbai and claimed, "I've been married to the same guy for four years... in this economy!

"Both of us had very different passions (before we got married). He wanted to become a musician; I wanted to marry rich!"

Sumukhi Suresh got the audience involved with her hilarious experiences on dating apps.

Video: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Producer Rhea Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Shehnaaz Gill.

The cast -- Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh and Shehnaaz Gill -- have something to say too.

"This film is so funny!" Bhumi exclaims. "Haste haste agar aap kuch samjha dete ho toh woh shyness bhi nikal jati ha."