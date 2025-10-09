The Bollywood Legend Who Almost Didn't Became One

'What do you think... those working in the film industry are illiterate people? Why don't you go and work with Bimal Roy?'

IMAGE: Dharmendra and Nutan in Bandini.

Gulzar says he did not envision a career in cinema as his first love was always literature.

Speaking at the inaugural session of Celebrate Cinema 2025 held at Subhash Ghai's film institute Whistling Woods, the 91-year-old icon said he was deeply drawn to books, both as a reader and as someone who dreamed of being a writer.

"I never wanted to come to the cinema and I didn't want to write for cinema. I would refuse it (work offers). I was fascinated with books; I was in love with the books. I would read a lot of books, literature," he says.

"I would rather put my name on the books of Vipassana short stories, and see how my name looks on a book. I would watch films but didn't have that love for cinema. That (love) started when I joined cinema," said Gulzar, who has written books like Raavi Paar, Triveni, Bosky's Panchtantra and Actually... I Met Them: A Memoir.

Born as Sampooran Singh Kalra in pre-Independence Punjab (now in Pakistan), Gulzar is celebrated as one of Indian cinema's most poetic storytellers.

He began his career in 1956 and made his debut as a lyricist with Bimal Roy's Bandini (1963), penning the song Mora Gora Ang Lai Le, which became an instant classic.

Gulzar recalled meeting Bimal Roy after he was coaxed by his friend Debu Sen, an assistant of the late legendary filmmaker, and the noted lyricist Shailendra.

"I remember meeting Shailendra at a sahitya sabha; he was senior to me. He told me, 'What do you think... those working in the film industry are illiterate people? Why don't you go and work with Bimal Roy? People crave to work with Bimal Roy'. He took me to meet Bimal Roy," he said.

According to Gulzar, Bimal Roy was initially in two minds whether he could write a song for Bandini, as Roy was looking for someone well-versed in Vaishnava poetry, a devotional form centered on love for God.

"He (Bimal Roy) asked Debu, 'His name is Gulzar, how would he know and understand and write Vaishnava poetry?' Debu replied, 'He understands Bengali and can speak as well'.

"Bimalda's face was red. He told me in Hindi, 'Tum likhega?' He was such a towering personality that I could only say, 'I'll write it'. Then Sachinda gave the tune, and that's how the song, Mora Gora Ang Lai Le Mohe Shaam Rang Dai De came about," Gulzar, who later helmed critically acclaimed films like Parichay, Koshish, Aandhi, Maachis and Hu Tu Tu, said.

He got to write one of the songs of Bandini because there was a dispute between S D Burman and Shailendra, who had penned lyrics for most of the tracks of the movie.

IMAGE: Gulzar launches a series of paintings, Ghalib & Gulzar in 2015. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Gulzar was accompanied by Subhash Ghai, lyricist Kausar Munir and Salim Arif, who has worked with Gulzar as a costume designer on Maachis and Hu Tu Tu.

"Music and poetry are important. We've had that in cinema because it is part of our culture. It got passed through generations. Both the mediums are remembered even today," Gulzar said.

He credited A R Rahman for popularising Indian music globally.

"Initially, when we would export films to international markets, songs were removed from films. Today, Indian music has reached a peak and there is a demand to add songs, and the credit goes to A R Rahman.

"He made a market for it by orchestrating their sounds, and it's all relevant," Gulzar, who worked with A R Rahman on iconic songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Jai Ho, Tere Bina and others, said.

After the session, when asked about his enduring legacy, Gulzar said he has learned to "walk with time".

"I represent what I learnt from my guru and I'm not demonstrating anything to anybody. I'm only exposing myself," Gulzar said.

"If anybody can learn anything, it's up to them. I'm learning from the younger generation. I don't think I've achieved what I can pass on to the next generation, I'm trying to walk along with them."

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff