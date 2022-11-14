News
10 Ways To Celebrate Children's Day

10 Ways To Celebrate Children's Day

By NAMRATA THAKKER
November 14, 2022 06:40 IST
Want to treat your child to something special on Children's Day?

Bollywood's parents offer some fun ways to enjoy the day.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Build sand castles with your little one, just like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jeh are.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Or start your day with yoga. Taimur seems to be learning well from daddy Saif Ali Khan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

Tried painting with kids? It's quite therapeutic, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna would agree. Nitara, of course, is just having fun!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Plan a picnic in the park, and don't forget to take your favourite snack along. Inaaya tucks in a sandwich while mum Soha Ali Khan makes a pretty picture.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Have a pool party with your kids! Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi introduce the joys of swimming to their kids, Mehr and Guriq.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Don't want to get in the water? Go for a boat ride! You will be rewarded with a tight hug, like Kajol's getting from Yug.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Take a break from the digital devices and go hiking with your kids! Mira and Shahid Kapoor enjoy bonding time with Misha and Zain.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Why not take a cooking lesson with your kids? Hrithik Roshan and his sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan get adventurous in baking class!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nataša Stanković Pandya/Instagram

Plan a trip to the zoo and explore wildlife with kids. Nataša Stanković Pandya lets son Agastya Hardik Pandya indulge in petting too.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

End the day with a good book. Bedtime reading is the best way to bond with children, and Raj Kundra would agree, with Viaan and Samisha.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
