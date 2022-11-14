10 Ways To Celebrate Children's Day

Want to treat your child to something special on Children's Day?
Bollywood's parents offer some fun ways to enjoy the day.
Build sand castles with your little one, just like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jeh are.
Or start your day with yoga. Taimur seems to be learning well from daddy Saif Ali Khan.
Tried painting with kids? It's quite therapeutic, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna would agree. Nitara, of course, is just having fun!
Plan a picnic in the park, and don't forget to take your favourite snack along. Inaaya tucks in a sandwich while mum Soha Ali Khan makes a pretty picture.
Have a pool party with your kids! Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi introduce the joys of swimming to their kids, Mehr and Guriq.
Don't want to get in the water? Go for a boat ride! You will be rewarded with a tight hug, like Kajol's getting from Yug.
Take a break from the digital devices and go hiking with your kids! Mira and Shahid Kapoor enjoy bonding time with Misha and Zain.
Why not take a cooking lesson with your kids? Hrithik Roshan and his sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan get adventurous in baking class!
Plan a trip to the zoo and explore wildlife with kids. Nataša Stanković Pandya lets son Agastya Hardik Pandya indulge in petting too.
End the day with a good book. Bedtime reading is the best way to bond with children, and Raj Kundra would agree, with Viaan and Samisha.