News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Tearful Mahesh Babu At Father Krishna's Funeral

Tearful Mahesh Babu At Father Krishna's Funeral

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 16, 2022 10:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Superstar Krishna passed into the ages early on November 15 after suffering cardiac arrest, sending the Telugu film industry in a state of mourning.

The funeral was held in Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, with full State honours.

His son Mahesh Babu was inconsolable as he carried out the rituals.

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

An emotional Mahesh Babu at the funeral.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Daggubati Venkatesh pays his last respects to the superstar.

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

Pawan Kalyan had paid rich tribute on social media: 'The fact that Mr Krishna, who earned the title of a superstar in cinema, has breathed his last is deeply saddened. Knowing that Shri Krishna was admitted to the hospital due to illness, I hoped that he would recover. Now I had to hear this sad news.

'I pray to God to grant peace to the holy soul of Shri Krishna. Shri Krishna was very friendly and gentle with everyone.

'Shri Krishna's services as a protagonist, producer, director and studio head for the development of the Telugu film industry are memorable. He introduced new technology in the heyday of Telugu cinema.'

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Mahesh Babu meets his father's colleagues and friends from the film industry.

 

Watch: Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Ram Charan, Prabhas and Akhil Akkineni pay their tribute.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao condoles with Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata Shirodkar.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

KCR with Mahesh Babu who lost his brother Ramesh Babu in January and his mother Indira Devi in September.

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

Telugu Desam Party supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu condoles with Mahesh Babu and Namrata.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
'He was responsible for many firsts'
'He was responsible for many firsts'
How Krishna Changed Jeetendra's Life
How Krishna Changed Jeetendra's Life
Mahesh Babu's step-mother passes away
Mahesh Babu's step-mother passes away
4 Things To Do When You Get Laid Off
4 Things To Do When You Get Laid Off
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Schedule
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Schedule
Hardik is a superstar: Kane Williamson
Hardik is a superstar: Kane Williamson
Can Isudan Gadhvi Swing It For AAP?
Can Isudan Gadhvi Swing It For AAP?

More like this

Telugu Superstar Krishna Passes Away

Telugu Superstar Krishna Passes Away

Superstar Krishna: 'End Of An Era'

Superstar Krishna: 'End Of An Era'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances