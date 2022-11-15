Superstar Krishna: 'End Of An Era'

'Such a great man is rare not only in the Telugu film industry, but in the Indian film industry as well.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Nagalla/Twitter

Telugu movie superstar Krishna passed away into the ages at a Hyderabad hospital on November 15. He was 79.

The Telugu film industry paid rich tribute to the legend on social media:

Chiranjeevi: This is a tragedy beyond words. I can't believe that Superstar Krishna is leaving us. He is a good hearted Himalayan mountain. Vupiri is synonymous with adventure and bravery. Courage, adventure, Perseverance, humanity, goodness.

Such a great man is rare not only in the Telugu film industry, but in the Indian film industry as well.

A tearful tribute to Krishna who has done many adventures to make the Telugu film industry proud.

My deepest condolences and condolences to my brother Mahesh Babu, all his family members and his innumerable fans, wishing his soul to rest in peace.

Pawan Kalyan: The fact that Mr Krishna, who earned the title of a superstar in cinema, has breathed his last is deeply saddened. Knowing that Shri Krishna was admitted to the hospital due to illness, I hoped that he would recover. Now I had to hear this sad news.

I pray to God to grant peace to the holy soul of Shri Krishna. Shri Krishna was very friendly and gentle with everyone.

Shri Krishna's services as a protagonist, producer, director and studio head for the development of the Telugu film industry are memorable. He introduced new technology in the heyday of Telugu cinema.

Sri Krishna Garu, who played different roles, brought a new experience to the Telugu audience with the stories of Cowboy and James Bond. He also made his mark in public life as a Member of Parliament.

The death of Mr Krishna, who wished for the well-being of the film industry, is a great loss to the Telugu film industry.

On my behalf and on behalf of the Janasena, I express my deepest condolences to his son Shri Mahesh Babu and other family members.

Rakul Singh: Superstar Krishna no more condolences to @urstrulyMahesh sir and his family. It's heartbreaking for every fan. Thnkyouuuuu sir for your contribution to Indian cinema. There will be no one like you. RIP

Jr NTR: Krishna Garu is another name for adventure.

Apart from many experimental films and distinctive characters, your credit for introducing many techniques to Telugu cinema will always be remembered.

My thoughts are with Mahesh Anna and the family. Om Shanthi. Superstar forever.

Manoj Manchu: Recently Indira Devi garu and now Our very own #SuperStarKrishna Garu Is No More. Devastated with this terrible news.

Strength to @urstrulyMahesh Anna and family in these tough times. #SuperStarKrishna garu Lives on OM shanthi

Ananya NagallaL #SuperStarKrishna garu. His contribution to Indian cinema & Telugu cinema will be remembered forever.. My heartfelt condolences to #MaheshBabu garu, family & all the fans

Nani: SUPER STAR KRISHNA End of an era. My deepest condolences to @urstrulyMahesh sir, family and Krishna Gaaru's extended family which includes you, me and every Telugu cinema fan.

Allari Naresh: A legend like no other, Krishna Garu taught us what the aura of 'Superstar' truly means. My father was one of his biggest fans. No words to express the immense loss we all feel right now.

My prayers are with @urstrulyMahesh sir, his entire family and fans.

Ram Gopal Varma: No need to feel sad because I am sure that Krishna garu and Vijayanirmalagaru are having a great time in heaven singing and dancing.

Kiran Abbavaram: Saddened to hear that #SuperStarKrishna gaaru is no more Deepest condolence to @urstrulyMahesh gaaru and his Family. Om shanthi #RIPSuperStarKrishnaGaru.

Anil Ravipudi" Shocked and Saddened on hearing this heartbreaking news about Superstar Krishna Garu.. Huge loss to Telugu Cinema. He is a Pure soul, meeting him was one of the greatest moments for me. My deepest condolences to @urstrulyMahesh Garu and the Family.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Thaman/Twitter

Thaman: Seriously heart broken ... can feel the pain @urstrulyMahesh gaaru going thru Rest in Peace Legend Krishna Gaaru

Jani Master: It's shocking to hear about the demise of #SuperStarKrishna garu God is being too ruthless with #MaheshBabu garu this year. Brother, mother & now the legend Deepest condolences to entire family. #RestInPeaceKrishnaGaru

Nikhil Siddhartha: This is Heart Breaking. Our SUPERSTAR KRISHNA Garu is no more. Legend Icon and Inspiration for Generations …. We will all Miss You sir . Praying for strength to the family @ManjulaOfficial, @urstrulyMahesh sir. May god be with you in this Testing time.

Sharwanand: Om Shanti SuperStar Krishna Garu My deepest condolences to @urstrulyMahesh Garu and the entire family!

Kalyanram Nandamuri: May the soul of superstar Krishna rest in peace. My deepest sympathy to his family members. Super Star Forever.

Teja Sajja: Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of our beloved Superstar Krishna garu. It is indeed a huge loss for us but he will live in our hearts forever. My entire family admired him greatly and he will always be remembered for the kind & great person he was. Wishing @ustrulyMahesh garu and the family courage and comfort at this difficult time. Om Shanti.

Deva Katta: Remembering and thanking #SuperstarKrishna gaaru for his magnanimous contribution to Telugu cinema!! Rest In Peace sir! My deepest condolences to the beacon of the great legacy @urstrulyMahesh gaaru!!

Anasuya Bharadwaj: Our first spy movie Hero.. that's how I will remember the legend.. Thank you for your contribution to the entertainment Industry even through your next generation.. Now #RIP Superstar Krishna garu #OmShanti Prayers of strength to the family.

Sri Venkateswara CreationsL Deeply saddened by the passing away of Superstar Krishna Garu. His legendary roles & impeccable performances will continue to inspire generations to come... Our heartfelt condolences to Mahesh Babu and the entire family. Rest in peace, Krishna garu - Raju, Shirish